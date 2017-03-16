Citizen artifacts wanted for Canada 150 exhibit

Eric donated a set of keys for machines. Brenda gave well-worn hiking shoes. And Lauren lent a model restaurant made of Lego.

The St. Catharines Museum wants to tell the story of the city’s living residents through the objects that represent them.

The One-Five-Oh! exhibit — one of several city events to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary — will be like a time capsule, but on display.

“I hate the idea of burying history in the ground,” said St. Catharines museum curator Kathy Powell Thursday.

Residents are being asked to lend an item to the museum for a year along with a 100-150 word description about why that object says “this is me.”

The idea isn’t to donate a souvenir from years ago or an old St. Catharines antique. The goal is to create a homage to people who live in the city today.

“This exhibit is looking at who we are now and where we’re going,” Powell said.

“The community is about the people who live here, not about the stuff.”

Powell showed off a few items that have already been donated during a press event for Canada 150 events at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre Thursday.

The keys donated by Eric started machines which helped him pave hundreds of roads in Niagara. “It is a nostalgic experience when every day, everywhere I go, I drive on a road that I have paved,” he wrote in the accompanying description.

Brenda’s hiking shoes took her through trails and other areas she says she wouldn’t have discovered if she hadn’t laced them up. Lauren’s lego restaurant was donated because at 11 years old she says she’s a master builder.

Residents can donate items by calling the museum at 905-984-8880.

The One-Five-Oh! exhibit is one of the events planned for Canada 150 celebrations announced by the city and members of the Canada 150 Task Force Thursday.

“We’re all excited about being part of the celebration because this is a monumental event for Canada,” task force member Sandie Timco said.

She said she remembers Canada’s centennial and hopes children will remember these celebrations.

The events include arts shows, exhibits and tours of city buildings. They include:

• Doors Open — Residents can explore buildings and institutions in St. Catharines. Takes place at various locations on June 24.

• Kitsch 4 Canada — An annual juried art exhibition by the city’s cultural services department will celebrate Canadiana souvenirs. Artists will turn kitschy items into works of art. Exhibition at City Hall on the third floor from May 1 to Nov. 3.

• Art show and sale — The city’s first-ever art sale hosted by the city’s older adult centres will have pieces about Canada and inspired by Canada. Pieces by 30 artists is on display and for purchase. Taking place at Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Activity book — A children’s activity book full of games and activities has been produced by the Canada 150 Anniversary Task Force to teach children about St. Catharines and Canada. It will be distributed at community events throughout the year.

• One-Five-Oh! — A new exhibition on what it means to be a St. Catharines resident in 2017 will feature artifacts and items donated by the community. Exhibition at St. Catharines Museum from July 1 to Spring 2018.

• July 1 celebrations — The city will host Canada Day celebrations at Rennie Park and at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre.

For more information, check out www.stcatharines.ca/Canada150

