Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in the lobby of the Crystal Ridge Community Centre, 89 Ridge Rd. S., skaters, families and friends are welcome to attend the grand opening of Rinkside Reading, a well-equipped reading area at the centre with a cozy nook for leisure reading and homework completion right beside the rink.

It is a warm spot where children can read with their parents, do homework and enjoy the books provided. This will enhance reading opportunities when families are at hockey, skating lessons or public skating.

The project is an initiative of Fort Erie Public Library, with the fundraising and advocacy support of The Friends of the Library and a $3,000 grant from the Retired Teachers of Ontario, RTO-ERO District 14 Niagara. Rinkside Reading will be open during all hours the arena is open.

What does a man do with all he learned in his youth as a ‘river rat’ on the Niagara River? He writes about the adventures and exploits of the daredevils he admires on the river he loves. Journalist, author and former river rat Michael Clarkson has accomplished just that in his latest book, The Age of Daredevils. He will be at the Centennial branch of the library on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. to talk about the amazing Hill family, famed rivermen of the Niagara, and about the personal and often deadly toll the river and falls took on stunters.

If the Niagara River and the people who strove to conquer it fascinate you, you won’t want to miss Clarkson’s presentation. Copies of his book (which is also available as an Amazon ebook) will be available for sale and signing.

There are movies to enjoy at the library. Thursday's film at the Centennial branch is Nocturnal Animals, a dramatic story within a story, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams. Adams plays a wealthy art gallery owner who is haunted by her ex-husband’s novel, a violent thriller she interprets as a symbolic revenge tale. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is rated 14A for violence.

Our Saturday family matinee, starting at 1 p.m. at the Crystal Ridge branch of the library will be The Secret Life of Pets, featuring the voice talents of Louis C. K., Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet. Pets tells the story of a terrier named Max, whose quiet life is thrown into turmoil when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. There are many more complications involving a rebellious bunny named Snowball in this G rated animated comedy adventure.

Tuesday, March 21, Om Puri and Helen Mirren will star in The Hundred Foot Journey, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Crystal Ridge branch. In this comedy-drama, the Kadam family leaves India for France where they open a restaurant directly across the road from Madame Mallory’s Michelin-starred eatery.

Ticket prices for all movies are $3.

For reminders about the rest of March break, and other library programs, visit the library website www.fepl.ca.

— Amy Roebuck is the community services co-ordinator at the Fort Erie Public Library.