Pride event participation welcome

There’s only a little more than two months remaining before Pride in the Park takes place at Montebello Park in St. Catharines.

Pride Niagara chairperson Enzo De Divitiis says the organization has room to accommodate vendors and community groups that want to get involved in the sixth annual outdoor festival, taking place Saturday, June 10, from noon to 10 p.m., and featuring LGBT-friendly entertainment, live music and children’s activities.

Sponsorships are also available, providing “a huge opportunity” for businesses to tap into a new market during the event, the organization says.

In an email, De Divitiis says the support and contributions of sponsors help the not-for-profit organization “meet the needs of our growing LGBT community.”

More information about getting involved is available through email to info@prideniagara.com.

The Pride in the Park, which has grown to about 2,500 participants — up from about 1,000 when it started — is the culmination of four events taking place during Pride Week.

The first is the Niagara Pride Kick Off Party, planned for Saturday, June 3, featuring a “night filled with music, dancing and celebrating Pride.” The 19-plus event also features the Official Mr. and Miss Pride Niagara competition.

On Monday, June 5, the organization will hold its Rainbow Flag Raising Ceremony, with Mayor Walter Sendzik and city councillors at St. Catharines city hall.

The Niagara UNITY Awards are scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 7, at Amici’s Banquet Hall and Conference Centre in Thorold.

“Pride Niagara celebrates Niagara’s sexual and gender-diverse community and its supporters,” De Divitiis says. “Based on a platform of acceptance, we provide information and social activities for St. Catharines and the Niagara region, and promote social awareness, identity building and public acceptance through social events.”