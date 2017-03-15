Passengers meet with police hoping for refunds

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

The head of the Niagara Regional Police central fraud unit says chances are slim that more than 130 people who lost money on a cruise organized through the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 230 will receive refunds, despite assurances from the trip organizer that re-imbursements are forthcoming.

At a meeting last Thursday at the legion hall, people were given a chance to ask questions of lead investigators on a case involving three cruises planned by a legion member - trips that included a fundraising component for the legion.

Many of those at the meeting allege the cruise organizer, Karen Gushue, has no intention of reimbursing them with the thousands of dollars they say they’ve collectively lost.

But Gushue has said she is voluntarily working with the police, and anyone with a legitimate claim will be refunded their money.

She told the Times she organized the trip to raise funds for the veterans, and since Royal Caribbean has agreed to honour the cost for a group booking, there will be some money for the Ridgeway legion as planned.

Last month, more than 100 people went on a cruise to the Bahamas that was being promoted by Gushue as an all-inclusive round trip, while others paid for the trip but then cancelled when they began to feel suspicious as details unfolded.

Most of those who went on the trip had to pay their own way home when they discovered, while on board the cruise, that return flights were not booked, although Gushue says $7,000 was charged to her credit card Feb 14 by Spirit Airlines - the cruise left Florida on Feb. 12 and returned Feb. 17.

She says she will return airfare to anyone giving her a copy of a statement that proves what they’ve paid, she said.

Passengers also had to arrange and pay for shuttles from the Niagara Falls, NY airport to take them to Fort Erie, or call family members or taxis, although buses from the airport were supposed to be included in the price.

Travellers also had to buy their drinks and were charged gratuities, which were supposed to be included, but Gushue says if she receives passengers’ statements, those will be refunded by Royal Caribbean.

She says the cruise company has already refunded everyone 25 percent of their cruise fare due to delays and changes to the original itinerary which resulted from them failing their safety inspection.

“This was applied directly to everyone’s shipboard account while on the cruise,” she said.

Br. 230 president Barb Hopkins said the only refund she’s heard about people receiving is an $85 credit for their next cruise with Royal Caribbean.

“That, to me, is not a refund,” said Hopkins.

Others have also paid her deposits, or in some cases the entire fare, for a trip to Hawaii and another to Cuba, and are hoping to get refunds.

Det. Sgt. Paul Spiridi said the legion branch has been co-operative and at the meeting last week encouraged anyone affected to submit their statement as soon as possible to accelerate a criminal investigation.

He says if charges are laid and funds are recovered, they will be reimbursed proportionately to everyone impacted.

However, Spiridi said people should not anticipate being paid back in full but let the investigation unfold. Often, in a large case like this, if a person is charged, the funds in question aren’t always there and ready to be returned to the rightful owners.

Although passengers estimated Gushue had collected about $250,000, she disputes that figure, saying “it’s no where near even half of that amount collected for all three trips. And also cruise fare had to be paid, airfare, buses, etc.”

“If the money is there and we can seize it – great,” Spiridi said to the crowd.

“You will be kept apprised the best we can as we move along,” said Spiridi.

Although he cannot elaborate on details in the investigation, he did say bank records will be crucial evidence.

When Thursday’s meeting at the Ridgeway Legion concluded, Spiridi spoke with the Times and again stressed the urgency for people to come forward with their banking information, screenshots on emails and text messages, and other items that could assist the investigation.

More than 130 people filled out a statement at last week’s meeting.

“It’s very important for people who feel they may be a victim to get us their information as soon as they can,” said Spiridi.