Lakeshore Catholic celebrating local talent

The third annual Lakeshore Catholic High School concert series in Port Colborne will feature Niagara talent.

Indie-folk rock musicians Jeff Beadle, a Notre Dame College School graduate from Welland, and Ariana Gillis, a graduate of Blessed Trinity in Trinity, are headlining the show. Lakeshore Catholic graduate Bronwyn Leitch will open for the main acts.

Lakeshore vice-principal Andrew Boon said the concert series has been a positive way of showcasing the success stories of the Niagara Catholic District School Board. Boon said he is sure the three musicians are going to be great successes in the future.

“One day we will be shaking our heads saying, ‘How did we get them to perform at a high school?’”

Boon said he remembers when he was a teacher at Notre Dame he saw Beadle perform in a school talent show. Boon said anyone could see right away that Beadle had a stage presence, even back then.

Now, 17 years later, Beadle performs soldout shows in Europe.

As a teacher, Boon said he works at fostering students’ creativity. Boon said he thinks there are so many successful graduates from Niagara’s Catholic schools because of the support they receive from teachers.

“I get to see that every day from our teachers … how they foster and nurture. They believe in our system,” Boon said.

The Lakeshore concert is a fundraiser to support the school’s art programs. Money raised will be used to purchase musical instruments, art supplies or any other type of artistic tools.

“We are a strong supporter of the arts here, for sure, so we want to continue to give kids the chance to experience that,” Boon said.

To continue the Niagara talent theme, food and drinks will be available from local businesses, including The Smokin’ Buddha, Brimstone Brewing Co. and 13th Street Winery.

The three musicians will perform on Saturday, March 25 at the high school at 150 Janet St. in Port Colborne. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting www.lakeshorecatholic.ca or by contacting Nancy Bodis at 905-835-2451.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

