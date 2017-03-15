Housing development in Wainfleet

A “one-of-a-kind” housing development is expected to add 18 new homes to Wainfleet in the coming months.

The Marshville Estates development,, which has been described as a subdivision by Frank Memme the land owner behind it, bears little resemblance to most conceptions of a subdivision.

“It’s a one of a kind project ... we have a ton of space and we aren’t impacting agricultural land,” says Century 21 realtor Joe Gonzalez.

Instead of being served by municipal water, each home will be served by a well or cistern and will sit on about 1.3 acres of property, says Gonzalez. Each individual property owner is responsible for building his or her own home. And Memme has taken care to ensure the development is environmentally sound.

Memme purchased the 30 acres of land slated for Marshville Estates about 15 years ago on the east side of Wainfleet, just south of Welland’s Dain City, off Forks Road.

When he bought the land his intention was to divide it and sell small plots for housing. But due to restrictions on development in Wainfleet, Memme says it took 13 or 14 years to get approval for what turned into a different type of development.

He had to pay for environmental studies and tests to ensure the land was not home to at-risk species or served as a significant ecosystem. Memme says he had to seek approval through a variety of agencies including the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and local government. A standard development usually takes about two to three years to get approval from a municipality, he says.

Memme says development in Wainfleet is unique because the township has no real urban centre and there are a lot issues to factor in, including ecosystems.

Twelve of the 18 lots available have been sold in the past eight months, says Gonzalez. The lots are selling for between $100,000 and $200,000.

Gonzalez says there is one house that is currently under construction and further construction should start in the spring.

Another unusual aspect to the development is Memme brought in a natural gas line and added underground hydro service. Memme said houses in Wainfleet usually have a propane tank.

Not everyone in Wainfleet has been supportive of the development and both Memme and Gonzalez say they have heard mixed reviews about the addition of 18 new homes in the township, where the population is roughly 6,400, according to the 2016 census.

Gonzalez says many people don’t like change and are worried their way of life in the country will be compromised.

Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs says she has also heard concerns from people worried their rural lifestyle will be altered by more development. She hopes open conversations with residents can ease those concerns.

Jeffs and Memme say they don’t think subdivisions will be a common occurrence in Wainfleet and Marshville Estates’ unusual character helps it fit into the rural landscape.

Building more homes could result in lower municipal taxes for people and potentially, more services from the township, she says.

But for those moving to the country, Jeffs has a gentle warning.

Anyone who is planning to move into a rural setting should be aware of the rural way of life, she says. Although stores will be within close driving distance, there aren’t any within walking distance, she says. People also need to be aware there will be certain smells and sounds during farming season, she adds, smells and sounds that may not be attractive to those coming from the city.

“You either want to live in the country or you don’t,” she says. “The country has it’s appeal.”