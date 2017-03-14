No snow days for Open Arms, Hope Centre

Despite Tuesday’s heavy snowfall and closures of many facilities and programs across the region, Open Arms Mission and The Hope Centre in Welland were ready for whoever came to their doors.

Leslie Bellingham, donor relations manager at Open Arms, said there has never been a snow day at the non-profit mission.

She said there wasn’t an influx in people coming through its Fifth Street doors during the snowstorm Tuesday, but there were still people making their way through the snowy weather.

“Most of the people who’ve come this morning have come for the drop-in centre,” she said.

The drop-in centre gives the mission’s clients opportunity to socialize while having coffee and doughnuts. She said it’s a way for them to get out of the house and not be cooped up all day.

She said the number of people who did come in to use the mission’s food bank and get groceries wasn’t any greater than normal, but that people who were venturing out into the storm probably really needed it.

Asked what it takes to keep Open Arms from having a snow day, Bellingham said its volunteers and clients who can help out do make a difference. Keeping the sidewalks and driveway clear of snow is what they do on unfavourable weather days.

The Hope Centre was also open Tuesday, but program administrator Brenda Lanigan said it was a quiet day.

She said no one wants to go out in a heavy snowfall, but if someone were to come to the agency, whether to find shelter or to get something to eat, it would help out as best it could.

The centre’s emergency shelter was full before the storm, she said, but Hope Centre is able to refer people to other shelters. She figured people had probably already found somewhere else to stay out of the cold because word of coming storms tends to travel quickly.

The Hope Centre’s soup kitchen was operational during lunchtime and the food bank was also open during the day.

Lanigan said the centre doesn’t do any outreach to check up on clients during storms, but the close-knit community looks out for each other. Occasionally, the centre will get a phone call from a loved one of one of a client, but otherwise the community is usually there for each other.

For more information about the programs and services available through Open Arms Mission and The Hope Centre, visit openarmsmissionwelland.com and thehopecentre.net.

