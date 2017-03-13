Oakes Park grandstand project near completion

The renovation project at Oakes Park is 95 per cent complete, says Jeff Claydon, the city’s landscape architect.



The grandstand restoration is largely finished, while crews continue to work on an accessible, family washroom.



Claydon said an opening ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Morrison Street park to recognize the contributions towards the project.



He said the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation was “a big part of those contributions” through fees paid to the city for hosting two casinos.



The grandstand had been deteriorating over the years and had issues caused by the intrusion of water through the structure’s joints, leading to extensive masonry deterioration.



The leaks also threatened the electrical and mechanical systems located within the building.



As part of the renovations, which cost around $450,000, crews used a waterproof coating system to create a non-slip surface when the ground is wet.



“The coating also provided a much more aesthetic looking grandstand,” said Claydon.



“It highlights the stairways, so from an accessibility standpoint, it improves the visibility of the stairs.”



The railings have been replaced, while the old wood plank seating was replaced with new aluminum seating.



The grandstand building was built in the mid 1980s. In addition to providing an area to view baseball games, it also houses washrooms, change rooms, office and storage space.



The park is named after philanthropist Sir Harry Oakes.



Oakes deeded 6.4 hectares of farmland at the corner of Morrison Street and Stanley Avenue to the city for use an athletic field.



He also pledged most of the funding, as well as the equipment to develop the facility.



The park opened in 1931 and is one of the most used public facilities in Niagara Falls.



It’s home to many community events.



“It’s the city premier park in terms of history, it’s centrally located and the grandstand is a big part of that,” said Claydon.



“It still holds a lot of very high level sports activities. People use it for exercising and city staff uses it for operational uses. It’s a very important part of the (city’s) parks (inventory).”

Main components of project



Replacing wood seating with aluminum seating, including accessible seating



Waterproofing, sealing exterior structure



Repairing, replacing masonry block



Upgrading electrical, mechanical systems



Painting exterior fascia