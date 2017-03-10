YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Crushing rocks for locks

When it came time in 1913 to start building a new edition of the Welland Ship canal, the decision had been made to construct its locks not out of the carefully hewn and carefully laid stone blocks used to build the locks of the Second and Third Canals, but out of concrete.

But if you’re building a canal through the eastern part of the Niagara Peninsula, how do you get the materials you need to make that concrete? Three main ingredients are required – aggregate (sand and/or finely ground stone), cement and water.

Clearly, water was readily available. Cement was sometimes a problem, especially during the First World War, when the canal had to compete for it with projects related to the war effort.

Two types of aggregate were readily available — sand was abundant at the mouth of the Niagara River, and was brought from there and piled up at Port Weller to be drawn upon on as needed. And stone? It was abundant, especially at the escarpment, whose limestone deposits had to be cut through to built the Canal from lake to lake.

But this abundant stone could not simply be used as it was blasted out of the ground. Those huge pieces had to be reduced to manageable size, crushed into pebbles to join the sand and cement and water in the concrete structures (locks, weirs and the like) along the canal. (The pebbles were also used for road surfaces and for ballast along the Construction Railway.)

Our old photo this week shows the rock crushing plant that turned the Escarpment stone into fragments usable for concrete. There were two stages in the process – the rock crusher first turned the raw stone into pebbles, and a washer unit then removed from those pebbles the dirt and other impurities that would prevent them from properly coalescing into finished concrete.

The Peter Lyall Construction Company, contractor for Sections 3 and 4 of the Canal, operated the rock crusher, which was located a short distance from Lock 4 of the canal.

Adjacent to it was the Ship Canal’s Construction Railway, which brought in the raw stone to be crushed and washed, and later carried away the finished aggregate to work sites along the Canal from the Escarpment to Port Weller.

The need for concrete had ended by 1930, when the Fourth Canal began operation, so the stone crushing and washing facility was removed. Our “today” photo this week shows the St. Lawrence Seaway headquarters, built in the 1950s on the west side of the Canal just north of the Flight Locks. That’s where the Ship Canal’s rock crusher used to stand.

