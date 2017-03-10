Royal Elite reaching out to local students

Kris Dube

Special to the Advance

A National Hockey League icon’s name is attached to a new course being offered at Royal Elite International Academy in an effort to recruit students from the local community.

At an event last Thursday, Hockey Hall of Fame member Adam Oates, along with Niagara-on-the-Lake’s own pro hockey veteran Zenon Konopka, introduced a program that will start in September under their leadership.

The hockey program will allow young athletes to develop their skills and academics at the same time.

The Royal Elite International Academy, now in its first year of operating in NOTL, hopes to recruit 12 students for the on-ice course, which is open to males and females.

A theatre class, in partnership with the Shaw Festival, will also be offered in September.

“I think these two programs will help bring in a younger generation of performers and athletes, which is exciting for the town,” said principal Meghan Wood at last week’s public meeting at the renovated high school on Niagara Stone Road.

Tuition cost for local students is $5,000 and enrolment in the hockey program is an additional $6,600. To register for the dramatic arts class, there is a cost of $5,600 on top of the initial tuition fee.

Small class sizes at Royal Elite provide plenty of benefits, according to principal Wood.

“The students really get a lot of attention and extra help from their teachers,” she said.

Konopka spent nine years in the NHL and while a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, became close to Oates, who was an assistant coach with the team at the time.

This is where his work in player development started, something he’s now been involved in for more than 12 years.

“I’ve really learned quite a bit about hockey, about maturing as a player and as a person – and really respected him,” Konopka said about his relationship with Oates.

Hockey is a sport that’s changing quickly and Konopka says players need to keep up with the changes if they want to succeed in the current era.

“Hockey is evolving and if you don’t evolve with the game and try to stay ahead of it. you’re not going to excel,” said Konopka.

He says Oates, who was named during this season’s All-Star weekend as one of hockey’s top 100 all-time players, is the right person for the job, along with his team at Optimal Player Performance, a consulting company that uses technology to enhance skills and development.

“We can’t overstate how lucky we are to have them a part of this,” he said.

Oates said it’s always great to give back to communities and help players of all skill and age levels.

“When (Konopka) told me about the school and what they’re trying to accomplish, I jumped onboard,” Oates told the Advance after the presentation.

Lord Mayor Pat Darte said bringing new life and local students into the academy, formerly Niagara District Secondary School, is one of his council’s objectives.

Currently, there is no high school in NOTL other than the private, international academy, and local teenagers are seeking education in neighbouring Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

“When this group came along, it was exactly what the town was looking for and it’s worked out perfectly,” said Darte.

Local Jeff Sentineal was at the meeting to talk about welcoming international students into his home during the academic year.

He and his wife and two children have three students staying with them and it’s been a “wonderful experience” for everyone in his home, he said at the meeting last Thursday.

“I think it’s really enhanced my children too,” he said.

“You’re constantly learning about their culture,” he added.

For more information, visit www.royalelite.ca.