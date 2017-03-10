Internet transaction zone opening at police HQ

An Internet transaction zone is going to be established at Niagara Regional Police headquarters in Niagara Falls.



Police encourage residents to consider it as an option when arranging a location to conduct a Kijiji-Craigslist-style transaction.



NRP spokeswoman Const. Virginia Moir said the zone is in the initial planning phase and should open in the near future.



Those wishing to use it will be able to do so in the visitor parking lot and the main lobby off Valley Way.



She said Internet transaction zones have become a growing trend in policing.



“People naturally feel safer when meeting strangers in a lit parking lot, with cameras and a police presence,” she said.



“The Niagara Regional Police wants to create a safe and comfortable environment. Creating a zone in the lobby and parking lot is really just about moving these transactions away from secluded parking lots or other areas they often occur and bring them to a safe, public place.”



Mayor Jim Diodati made the announcement during the annual state of the city address last week.



“People are going to do online transactions. It’s going to keep growing,” he said.



“Statistics show in 2016, e-commerce sales around the globe were $1.9 trillion.”



A similar zone was established in July 2015 at the police station in Welland.



“It’s difficult to determine the success of the safe zone as people usually attend, complete their transaction and move on,” said Moir.



“They are not required to advise anyone at the station of the purpose of their visit.”



Moir said not all police stations in Niagara are manned 24 hours a day, so setting up zones at those stations would not be ideal.



“The St. Catharines station has limited parking available nearby and would not be ideal for transactions involving larger objects, such as boats, vehicles, etcetera without impeding the public’s ability to park and access the building to report criminal activity.”



Diodati said city officials approached Insp. James McCaffery, district commander for Niagara Falls, with the idea. He said it recently got the approval from the police services board.



There is a section about Internet transaction zones on the NRP’s website.



Police said they can’t guarantee the quality or authenticity of items purchased online.



Under normal circumstances, there’s no police intervention. Police will not mediate private transactions, documentation or be a witness to a transaction.



However, should one of the parties request an officer, one will respond. Officers will only intervene if the transaction becomes a criminal matter.



Police also can’t use the police computer system to run model numbers or serial numbers of items that are part of a private exchange.



Diodati said these kind of “great ideas” are collaborations between councillors, staff, residents and agencies.



“It’s figuring out where people are going and where trends are going and getting ahead of it,” he said.



“It’s a matter of paying attention, listening and then positioning yourself ahead of the curve.”

