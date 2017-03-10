After a five-month delay, Niagara’s newest concert venue will be ready to open at the end of March.

Manager Erik Dickson of IndoorShoes Music concert promotions says zoning issues and longer-than-expected renovations prevented the Geneva Street venue from opening last October, as planned.

A new opening date was set for March 15 with Niagara band James Blonde, but that also has been pushed back 10 days as work wraps up. The club’s first show will now be March 25 with London punk band Single Mothers.

“I’m definitely surprised at how long it’s taken, but not surprised by the type of delays we’ve had,” says Dickson. “If you don’t expect those things to come, you probably haven’t done your research on opening any kind of physical business like that.”

The venue is located in the former Wally Remnant Carpet Market at the corner of Geneva and Court Streets. The 2,500-square-foot space will hold about 220 people for live music.

The attention to detail is part of the delay, explains Dickson. His goal is to create a genuine concert hall instead of merely a bar that offers live music.

“If I was exclusively opening a bar, it would be a third of the size and I wouldn’t need all the standing room,” he says. “Because of the nature of what we’re doing, it’s a larger project.”

Bif Naked was slated to be the first concert last fall, but Dickson says those “lofty plans” were too ambitious. Naked’s show was moved to the Performing Arts Centre instead.

Work on the venue has been continuous since, and is now at the “tail end,” says Dickson.

In addition to James Blonde, the venue’s first slate of shows included Craig Cardiff March 18 and Morning Dwellers March 23. All will be rescheduled.

Shows after the March 25 opening include Eric Conlon April 21, the Courage for Gord Downie fundraiser April 29, and Hollerado May 26. Several more will be announced soon.

“Operating the business that I do without a venue has been (hard),” says Dickson. “We’ve gone to probably four or five concerts a month versus the 12 we were doing in an average month a year ago.”

Other big name acts have shown an interest in performing at the club, says Dickson.

“Our plans for a dedicated venue almost make it more advantageous,” he says. “It’s almost better to play the smaller venue with the better amenities than the larger one.

“I expect we’ll at least get a lot of people’s attention when it comes to larger names coming into a smaller room.”

