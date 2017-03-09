Return of the Regal

The Regal Diner — once a busy breakfast and lunch establishment known for its good vibes, long and narrow interior and loyal customers — is set to reopen.



Angela Peebles and Simon Kelly, the couple who owned and operated the business, are back in Niagara Falls after a year-and-a-half in British Columbia and plan to reopen the Main Street eatery in April.



“We’re getting so much positive feedback — lots of encouragement and support,” said Peebles.



“We did actually have a good thing going for us. I think probably what we should have done was take a little vacation instead of move back to B.C.”



After four years of running the diner, it became physically and mentally too much for Peebles and Kelly to handle.



They decided to close the diner in September 2015 and move back out west, where Peebles is originally from and has family.



But they started to miss Niagara Falls.



“We have a huge sense of community and support and a really good group of friends here,” she said.



“We were feeling like we really wanted to return. Sometimes you have to leave a place to really get the sense of how good it was, or how important it was to you.”



Peebles, who dealt with customers and looked after the front of the diner, said all of her family and her child’s father live in B.C.



She said Kelly, who cooked and prepared orders in the kitchen, was born in Scotland but grew up in Niagara, where his family still lives.



Peebles said when they came back to Niagara in February, former diner regulars asked if they were going to reopen the business.



She said the building has been vacant since they served their last meal on Sept. 24, 2015.



“The landlord has been super encouraging as well to have us back in there.”



Peebles said a couple of people have approached the landlord about renting the building.



She said those interested, however, were proposing to change its unique look, which didn’t sit well with the landlord.



“It’s an old building, it sort of really grows on you and you become fond of it and attached to it,” said Peebles.



The Regal Diner had been around since 1936. There have been a number of different owners over the years, but the name remained because of its historical connection with Main Street.



While the main reason for going back to B.C. in 2015 was to be closer to Peebles’ family, the couple were also frustrated with the aging equipment inside the diner.



“The front booth, the springs were coming through and the chairs needed to be replaced. A lot of things were causing us grief.”



Now that the couple has moved back to Niagara, Peebles said they “don’t have a lot of extra cash to fix up a lot of those things that would have made our life a lot easier before.”



So they’re trying to get the community involved.



The couple have created a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com where they hope to raise $8,500 to complete repairs to the diner, including re-upholstering the front booth, which dates back to 1936 when the Regal was called Chuck’s Lunch.



Peebles said they’ve created several perks geared towards rewarding their loyal customers, such as gift certificates, mugs, T-shirts and an invitation to an after-party to celebrate the re-opening.



“If somebody sponsors a table we are going to have a little plaque that says their name. We’re doing the same thing with the stools as well — one of the perks is you can sponsor one of the stools,” she said.



“One of the things that we found was regulars had their very own stool — they would always sit at a certain stool and even if someone was in that stool and vacated it, they would move over to their stool when it became vacant. Certain customers would always sit at a certain table.”



Peebles said people can purchase a Return of The Regal Diner coffee cup and receive free coffee at the establishment for one year.



Same applies if people buy a Return of The Regal Diner T-shirt and wear it at the business.



Peebles said they don’t want to alter the menu too much, but there will be some notable additions.



“Since we’ve been away we’ve learned some other things. We’ve learned how to make sour dough bread. We’ve always baked our own break there, but it was usually white or whole wheat, so our sour dough will definitely be on the menu,” she said.



“We’ll be doing the same bacon and eggs and breakfast and omelettes that we were doing. The lunch menu, which was before mostly burgers and sandwiches, will change a little bit. We’re going to add a couple of international dishes, salads and that sort stuff.”



Also to help raise money to complete repairs, Peebles will be having a soap sale at the diner on Saturday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.



“One of the things that we started to do when we were in B.C. was making soap from recycled fats,” she said.



“We have all of these soaps that we’re going to be selling at the diner on Saturday, so that’s another way that people could support us. It gives them a chance to step back into the diner before we actually reopen.”



For more information about the campaign, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/return-of-the-regal-diner-restaurant#/.

