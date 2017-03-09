Grace Lokole might not have made the impact he wanted with the Niagara River Lions this season, but he just took a giant step forward in life.

Mired in an extremely, frustrating, underachieving season, the 27-year-old from Welland and head coach of the second-year franchise approached team ownership and admitted it was time for a change as the Lions sit at 7-15 overall in the National Basketball League of Canada’s Central Division standings.

Lokole took over from Ken Murray, who won two national men’s basketball championships with the Brock Badgers, last February.

“There was obviously an issue with our team because it’s not talent,” Lokole said. “We’ve played 22 games (this season) and we’re still having the same issues, so I think it was time for a change.”

“I just want to win, and I felt that I wasn’t getting through to the guys the way I needed to.”

Current Niagara College men’s basketball head coach Keith Vassell will take over as interim head coach while Lokole will stay on as an assistant.

Vassell’s resume is impressive. The 45-year-old Scarborough native is a former CIS (Canadian Interuniversity Sport player of the year with the University of Brandon Bobcats.

Vassell then went on to play 11 seasons with the Canadian men’s national program, before playing 11 seasons of professional basketball in Spain, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Portugal.

The father of three, who now calls Niagara-on-the Lake home, has also coached four years professionally in Iceland before taking over the Knights program where his record sits at 33-19 in league play and 4-4 in the playoffs over three seasons.

River Lions general manager Jeffrey Sotiriou is glad Vassell has connections, as well as roots, locally.

“We are excited to welcome Keith Vassell as our new head coach,” Sotiriou said. “Keith brings a basketball pedigree that will surely be the piece of the puzzle we seemed to have been missing throughout our second season.”

“His resume speaks for itself, and his ties to the Niagara Region make him a welcomed addition to our organization.”

Team owner Richard Petko echoes many of Sotiriou’s comments, and also spoke highly of Lokole for stepping forward.

“After a frustrating first half of the season Grace approached us and stated that he wanted to step back,” Petko said. “We were impressed that he saw his own shortcomings and that he worked with us to find an interim coach that can hopefully steer the ship in the right direction.”

Lokole also feels Vassell is the right man for the job.

“Keith is a guy who can come in and motivate them a little bit better than I can,” Lokole said. “He’s going to come in and give us what we need.”

“He’s a really good coach. He’s played basketball around the world, and hopefully that shows the guys we’re all about winning and doing what’s best for the team.”

Vassell’s first game in charge of the River Lions will be Saturday in London, Ont., against the first-place Lightning.

“First of all I’m honoured to be getting the opportunity to work with a professional team in a region I now call home,” Vassell said. “I know there’s a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

“I expect the team to work really hard as we strive to finish off the season successfully.”