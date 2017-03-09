Cruise organizer promising refunds

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Cruise organizers are agreeing to reimburse people who continue to come forward with grievances about a trip they thought would be a wonderful opportunity but turned out to be what several are calling “the cruise from hell.” In February, about 150 people paid for a cruise to the Bahamas that was advertised at the Ridgeway Royal Canadian Legion as a fundraiser for the branch.

Most of the travellers who went on the Bahamas cruise ended up having to book flights and pay their way home although they had been told a round trip to Florida, where the cruise began, was covered. Many others missed the bus to the Niagara Falls, N.Y. airport because of a last-minute email advising them of a change in pick-up time. These people paid for the trip and have not received anything in return, other than an email from organizer Karen Gushue saying they will be reimbursed.

Nancy Beam, a 75-year-old widow, feels she has been duped twice – once when she had to pay her way back from Florida after the Bahamas trip, and for the $2,500 she gave Gushue for a Hawaiian cruise supposed to take place next year, which she attempted to cancel when she has attempted to cancel.

“I went on the trip because I knew so many people, I felt safe,” she said.

Beam paid more than $300 out of her pocket to get home but many people in the same group had to rely on their fellow travellers for a loan until they arrived back in Niagara.

“I was one of the lucky ones but we made sure everybody got home,” she said.

Orma Bleeks was on the same cruise, and says after a day of being on board people were upset and agitated about a number of issues.

Many had come onboard thinking everything was paid for, only to find out drinks were expensive, not free as advertised, and gratuities, which were supposed to be included, were being billed daily to credit cards.

She was never told drinks were included, she said, but was promised a $50 credit for alcohol. Others were told they’d receive a drink credit to make up for some of the inconvenience they’d suffered, but the credits never materialized, she said.

The cruise departure was delayed more than 24 hours due to an issue with outdated life jackets, they were told when they got to Florida, and the itinerary including a trip to a private island with swimming and a barbecue had to be changed - that trip was cancelled.

But even more distressing for travellers was the realization there were no airline trips booked home. People were trying to pin Gushue down before they even boarded the ship in Florida, said Bleeks, “but she kept saying she couldn’t do anything until the ship had sailed. We left not knowing when our return flight was.”

They’d been told they’d have Friday, the last day of what was supposed to be a four-day cruise, to spend in Florida at Cape Canaveral and a tour of the space centre, before being taken to the airport to fly back to Niagara Falls, said Bleeks. But when people on board tried to get details about return travel arrangements so they could notify family, she was evasive.

On Thursday onboard the ship, Gushue called a meeting to deal with their questions, and said she had some airline reservations made for Friday, but others might have to wait until Saturday.

But Bleeks doesn’t believe there were any flights booked for about 100 people who were planning to fly home.

Gushue, she said, “was great at obfuscation. She was an absolute master at it. She never answered a question. People were crying. One man was so red in the face I thought he was going to have a stroke. He ended up in tears.”

One traveller sat at a computer and started making airline reservations for herself and others - Bleeks paid $208 for her flight home. By the time they got to the airport passengers had used their phones to arrange for two shuttles that could take some, although not all of the travellers, to the legion after their plane landed early Saturday morning.

Others took a taxi or rented a car, she said, paying out of pocket for items that were supposed to be covered, and that they will now try to recoup.

While others are trying to recover their losses, Sandra Peitsch and her husband are hoping for a refund on the trip they came so close to taking, but didn’t.

Their $1,300 cheque had been cashed, their bags packed, their three dogs safely ensconced in a kennel when they showed up at the appointed time at the Ridgeway legion hall to get on the bus to the airport, when Gushue told them, about five minutes before people began boarding, that there were no airline tickets for them.

“We were really looking forward to the trip,” she said.

Instead, they watched their friends board a bus that drove away without them.

“We’re seniors, my husband had a stroke and is disabled, and we live on a pension. I’ve never been on a cruise and I was devastated. I was really upset.”

Gushue said she would be at the legion the day she returned, and would look after refunds then, but Pietsch said she never showed. She’s tried several times since then to reach her by phone and hasn’t had a response.

“She’s been barred from the legion. But she has to have the money somewhere. She didn’t buy an airline ticket for me and she didn’t buy a cruise ticket. Where is the money?”

Pietsch says she will be at the legion this week for a meeting with the Niagara Regional Police to deal with complaints about the cruise.

None of the allegations about problems with the trip have been proven in court.

“It is still under investigation by our Central Fraud Unit,” said Phil Gavin, media spokesperson for the NRP.

“We are asking any members of the public who feel they have been victims in this matter to contact us and report it. We are not in a position to comment at this time as to whether charges are or are not expected.”

Gushue has insisted that nobody was defrauded and that all outstanding payments will be reimbursed.

In an email to the Times and to some of those who feel they are owed money, she said she met with people at the legion hall a few days after the Bahamas cruise to help them fast track what reimbursements and refunds they are entitled to, “however I never stood a chance as it was an angry, out-of-control mob.”

She said she has spoken to the police voluntarily four times, shown them all her documentation including credit card records, and there have been no charges laid.

She said she is “still working voluntarily with Det. (Derek) Watson to get to the bottom of this and resolved for everyone.”

She denied some individual complaints, and said she and her husband and children have been long-time dedicated legion volunteers. “Do people really think we would try to scam them and go on the same cruise ship with them? If we were going to scam you would we have not have gotten the heck out of town and never show up again?” she asked in her email.

She said she has been “in constant contact” with the travel agency and with Royal Caribbean, and has been told travellers will be reimbursed for drink packages or drinks purchased.

She requested copies of receipts for airline tickets so they could also be repaid.

“We’ll believe it when we see it,” said legion branch 230 president Barb Hopkins when asked about Gushue’s promises.

She confirmed Gushue has been banned for three months from any activities at the building on South Mill Street “for behaviour unbecoming of a legionnaire.”

This recommendation was delivered as a precaution by the Royal Canadian Legion’s zone commander and isn’t necessarily a conviction of Gushue, said Hopkins.

- With files from Penny Coles, Postmedia Network