River Lions drop fourth straight

The effort was there, but in the end the result was the same.

The Niagara River Lions dropped their fourth straight game, losing a heartbreaker 97-95 to the Orangeville A’s Wednesday night at Meridian Centre.

The start of the game was pushed back 30 minutes as the A’s battled traffic back-ups and a four-hour bus ride from Orangeville, but the visitors maintained a 28-27 lead after one quarter.

However, the second and third quarters belonged to Niagara as the River Lions led 47-42 at halftime, and 73-67 heading into the fourth.

In fact the Lions would increase that lead to 10 points in the final frame.

But in the end a Jameson Tipping fast break jumper with two seconds left on the clock sealed the game for Orangeville as Carl Hall’s shot was a little heavy on the ensuing Lions in-bounds play as the final buzzer sounded.

It was Niagara’s second consecutive defeat at home after dropping a four-point decision to Kitchener-Waterloo on Tuesday.

“This was a tough one to lose because the guys played hard,” said Niagara head coach Grace Lokole.

“They played together, and stuck together through the hard times, we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch.

“They (Orangeville) played a great fourth quarter.”

The A’s outscored the Lions 30-22 over the final 12 minutes.

Chris Commons led the River Lions and the floor with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Commons summed up the Lions latest loss in two words: “Extremely frustrating.”

“I give hats off to Kitchener-Waterloo and Orangeville. They fought through bad traffic (tonight) Kitchener fought through lack of bench (Tuesday) and they came on our home court and they came away with victories. They stole wins.

“This is the first time in my professional career that I really don’t know what to say,” Commons added.

Things don’t get any easier for the (7-15) River Lions as they visit first place London on Saturday, then travel to Kitchener-Waterloo on Sunday before hosting Orangeville again next Tuesday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.

Lion Pride: Niagara struggled again from beyond the arc shooing 4-of-20 from three-point land … River Lions starting point-guard Sammy Zeglinski left the game just over five minutes into the first quarter with an ankle injury … Reigning NBL Canada MVP Logan Stutz is making progress from his shoulder injury and could return the Lions lineup shortly … The River Lions wore purple jerseys in support of Women’s Place of South Niagara, on International Women’s Day. The jerseys were raffled off during the game.

The Scoop

A’s 97 River Lions 95

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions forward Chris Commons with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

For Niagara: Commons (23), Scoop Jardine (17), Carl Hall (17) and Marcus Lewis (11)

For Orangeville: Stefan Nastic (19), Anthony Harris (17) Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson (17) Corbin Thomas (14) Jameson Tipping (11).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 39.5; A’s 45.0

Rebounds: Niagara (45); Orangeville (57)

Turnovers: River Lions (15); A’s (21)

Free Throws: Niagara 27-for-34; Orangeville 20-for-30

Attendance: 1, 889