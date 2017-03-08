High winds cause problems across Niagara

High winds are knocking over trees and causing intermittent power outages in Niagara this afternoon.

There are reports of trees down and blocking roads at Lakeshore and Four Mile Creek Roads in Niagara-on-the-Lake and at Hurricane and Cataract Roads in Thorold.

There's also a large tree down on Quaker Road in Welland at Niagara Street.

Niagara Regional Police also report a power line is blocking Niagara Stone Road between Concession 7 and Line 3 in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

In St. Catharines, there are wires down across Geneva Street at Scott Street and on Geneva at Wood. A roof has blown off of a building on Bunting Road.

There are also wires down in Lincoln at Ninth and Pelham.

In West Lincoln, there’s a snapped hydro pole on Canborough Road between Heaslip and Welland Road.

A tree is down in Beamsville at King and Crescent.

Standard readers are reporting power outages at Lake and Beech, Lake and Lakeshore and in Port Weller.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for gusts up to 100 km/h today in north and south Niagara.

It’s supposed to diminish by this afternoon.

The city of St. Catharines is urging residents to use extra caution when going outside in case of flying debris. Patio furniture and garbage bins should be brought inside.

Residents are also being warned to stay clear of streams, ditches, creeks and shorelines.

Power outages in St. Catharines can be reported to Alectra Utilities (formerly Horizon) at 905-984-8961.

Fallen trees, blocked catch basins and sewer back-ups in St. Catharines can be reported to the city’s Citizens First at 905-688-5600.