A Ministry of Health and Long Term Care investigation continues at Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls.



“Inspections continue due to ongoing issues at the home,” said ministry spokesman David Jensen.



“The cease of admissions (issued Nov. 24) continues to be in place at the home. The ministry continues to monitor the situation at Bella Senior Care through regular follow-up inspections and ongoing contact with the licensee.”



Jensen told the Niagara Falls Review in December that the ministry conducted a complaint inspection regarding allegations of abuse and improper care at the private long-term care home between July 26 and Oct. 6.



He said compliance orders were issued in the areas of police notification; positioning and transferring; responsive behaviours; plan of care; duty to protect; infection prevention and control; and quality improvement.



In the December interview, Jensen said the compliance order for police notification had been complied with.



He said Bella was required to notify the Niagara Regional Police of information they were aware of, as per the Long-Term Care Homes Act.



The other orders had compliance due dates ranging from Dec. 19 to Feb. 17.



“The ministry has completed follow-up inspections and is in the process of finalizing the inspection reports,” Jensen told the Review this week.



“Inspections are still ongoing and we are not able to provide the outcome of the inspections at this point.”



A compliance order is issued by a ministry inspector to a long-term care home to correct an area of non-compliance where they are not meeting a standard cited in the Long-Term Care Homes Act, said Jensen.



The ministry’s inspection report also included a number of written notifications, voluntary plans of correction and director referrals, he said.



In December, Jensen said additional non-compliance issues were identified related to reporting to the director; Resident Bill of Rights related to abuse; implementation of the abuse policy; actions taken in response to abuse, skin and wound care; continence care and bowel management; training of staff; medication administration and storage of medications; general program requirements; and complaints process.



The ministry licenses the long-term care home on Willoughby Drive, which opened in 2003.



Jensen would not say what, if any, ramifications/penalties Bella has or will face due to the investigation, or if any staff were reprimanded or relieved of their duties.



“It is the responsibility of the licensee as the employer, to make decisions about the employment status of individual staff members; therefore any questions about human resources decisions should be directed to the licensee.”



In December, Jensen said the ministry was aware that the home had taken action regarding a number of staff in the home.



Jensen said the home remains open, and continues to provide care for its current residents.



But the home is not permitted to accept more residents after the cease of admissions was issued due to the compliance issues.



Niagara Regional Police spokesman Const. Phil Gavin said they conducted an investigation December into an alleged assault at Bella, but the investigation has since been closed and no charges were laid.



Michael Bausch, administrator for Bella Senior Care Residence, said they have undertaken “numerous” reviews of policies, procedures and processes to “better discharge its responsibilities to residents, families and staff.



“Many educational sessions have been conducted to ensure all of this is communicated to and understood by Bella staff,” he said.



“An action plan was files with and accepted by the ministry and has been largely executed. Some of the changes specified in the action plan remain to be fully completed and Bella continues to work closely with the ministry to achieve the objectives detailed therein.”



Bausch said human-resource issues are “always sensitive and so, to maintain respect for all concerned, we will not comment on the human-resource implications inherent in the execution of our plan.”



He said Bella’s status of being unable to admit new residents continues and “we continue to work diligently and closely with the ministry to have this final restriction eased or lifted.”

