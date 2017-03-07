McKay named Canada's fair trade school of the year

Only nine months after being designated Ontario’s first fair trade school, McKay Public School in Port Colborne is accepting the title of Fair Trade School of the Year for all of Canada.

The title was awarded by the Canadian Fair Trade Network at the end of February.

Amber Minor, Grade 7/8 French immersion teacher and co-chair of the school’s fair trade committee, said the school was honoured because of the all the work it has done and continues to do.

“Our school has a combined passion for it,” Minor said, citing how the entire school takes part in fair trade activities that include assemblies, special events and purchasing fair trade snacks.

Grade 8 French immersion student Lydia Charlebois called the school’s efforts “pioneering” and hopes more people find out about fair trade.

Fair trade is a movement that supports better prices, working conditions and terms of trade for farmers and workers most often in developing nations.

Brianna Smith, also in the schools Grade 8 French immersion class, said she sees a “domino effect” starting, noting that Notre Dame College School in Welland was just designated a fair trade school, too — the second in Ontario.

Students also see domino effects in their everyday lives, said Minor. Other students beyond the fair trade committee want to make fair trade-conscious choices. Staff contribute by only drinking fair trade coffee. Minor said many of the students talk to their parents about fair trade, too.

“A lot of it is student-led and student-driven,” Minor said.

She said the kids are presenting at a District School Board of Niagara meeting at the end of the month to share their fair trade knowledge in hopes of spreading the message.

The students didn’t get to go to the CFTN awards ceremony, but Minor and other committee co-chair Jenn Vanderlaan, also a Grade 7/8 French immersion teacher, headed out to Halifax, N.S., where it was held. Minor said they’re sharing with their students what they learned while there to improve their fair trade practices throughout the school.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune