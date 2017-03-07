ADOPT A PET: Socks wants to slip into a good home

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Smarties: senior, male, domestic shorthair cat

Socks: two yeasr old, male domestic shorthair

Norma: two years old, female, domestic shorthair

Wilbur: adult, male, domestic medium hair

Dogs

Buch: five years old, male, Terrier mix

Bandit: one year old, male, Terrier mix

Kira: adult, female, shepherd/ border collie

Sailor: four years old, male, Labrador retriever mix

Other

Lucky: male, Flemmish giant/ New Zealand rabbit, 1½ years old

Merlot and Reisling: female, smooth and whirly hair guinea pigs, six months old

Mao: spayed female ferret, 1½ years old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC