Some potential offers for cat adoption centre

The Niagara Falls Humane Society’s Cat Adoption Centre could be moving to Queen Street.



Although nothing has been decided, the downtown business community wants to help the adoption centre find a new home once it has to leave Niagara Square when the mall closes May 1.



The downtown business improvement association put a request out to its membership to see if any members have space or know a property owner who does.



“We’ve had a couple of offers that we’ll be reviewing today (Monday),” said Richard Gilbert, project manager for the BIA.



“We’ll be … contacting the humane society and seeing which space works best for them.”



Gilbert said the issue was brought to attention of the BIA board at its last meeting.



“It’s in alignment with some of the other decisions that have been made in attracting non-profit organizations down to the street,” he said.



“I think downtown is kind of like the beating heart of the community and we’d like to … have other public organizations and non profits come into that area.”



Cathy Fugler, managing director for the humane society, said it’s premature to discuss the possibility of moving downtown.



“We’re happy some potential locations have been mentioned, but nothing has been decided yet and we’re still on the lookout for new space for the cat adoption centre,” she said.



Since 2009, volunteers at the centre have helped to find forever homes for more than 2,000 cats and other small animals.



The space was donated by Niagara Square and has provided a sanctuary for animals awaiting adoption.



RioCan, which has an ownership interest in the mall, sent notices to tenants in January terminating their leases and stating they must vacate the property by April 30.



The enclosed area will be demolished and replaced by an outdoor-style mall similar to the Outlet Collection at Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



The humane society has a building on Chippawa Parkway, but the Niagara Square location allowed for a more open concept and a more family friendly atmosphere.



Officials are now scrambling to find another spot with a similar atmosphere before May 1. If space is not found, the cats will be moved into the Chippawa Parkway location.



Those who want to help the centre in its efforts can call them at 905-356-4404 or e-mail humane@nfhs.ca.



Meanwhile, another feline group — Niagara Falls Community Cats — is also continuing its search for a new home.



The small, volunteer-run charity formed in September 2015 and operated out of a church basement. But the donated space is no longer available to the group as of Feb. 28.



The group helps to humanely trap, spay, neuter and return outdoor cats to their neighbourhoods.



The goal is to stop the reproductive cycle of those felines, reducing the number of homeless-born cats living on the streets.



The group also rescues young kittens who have been born on the streets and places them in foster care. It also helps cats get adopted.



The City of Niagara Falls is helping the group find a new home.



The group is looking for about 200-square-feet, tucked away and away from a lot of traffic.



“I’ve been in touch with city hall a few times,” said group president Pam Brown.



“We currently do not have a recovery space. Right now, I have four cats in my house from last Friday — that’s not going to work forever.”



Those who want to help the group in its efforts can contact them through the Niagara Falls Community Cats Facebook page.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri