Players aged seven to 13 can hone their hoops skill at the A.N Myer Marauders March Break Basketball Camp taking place next week in in Niagara Falls.

Morning sessions at the co-ed camp, 9 am. until noon, are for the ages seven to 10. Instruction during the afternoon sessions, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., are geared to 11- to 13-year-olds.

Both sessions feature an hour devoted to skill development followed by an hour of team practice and shooting games and games during the final hour each day.

Cost is $90 per player or $170 for two players from the same family.

A T-shirt, coupons and awards are included in the registration fee. Registrations can be mailed to A.N Myer Secondary School, 6338 O’Neil St.. Niagara Falls, Ont., L2J 1M7.

They also can be dropped off in person this week at the school’s main office office during school hours.

Spring, summer hockey seeking players

Players registration is underway for the St. Catharines Summer Minor Hockey League.

Registration can be made online, at www.scsummerhockey.com; by phone, 905-984-1358; or in person at three sessions taking place this month: Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Peach King Arena, Grimsby; Thursday, March 23, 6 to 8 p.m., Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, St. Catharines; as well as Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seymour-Hannah.

A 13-game season begins in late May with all games being played at the Seymour-Hannah fourplex.

The league offers 5-on-5 play in all divisions, and 3-on-3 in the atom through midget ranks.

Provincial hall of fame nominations sought

Nominations for the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame 2016 Syl Apps Athlete of the Year Award close Friday, March 31.

Votes can be cast online at www.oshof.ca or www.surveymonkey.comr/OSHOF.

In the running for provincial athlete of the year honours are Andre De Grasse, athletics; Derek Drouin, athletics; Sebastian Giovinco, soccer; Brooke Henderson, golf; Ghislaine Landry, rugby; Rosie MacLennan, gymnastics; Penny Oleksiak, swimming; Milos Raonic, tennis; Aaron Sanchezm baseball; Brad Sinopoli, football; Damian Warner, decathlon; Erica Wiebe, wrestling; and Joey Votto, baseball.

On this year’s list are two past award recipients chosen by the public: Henderson, in 2015; and Sinopoli, 2016.

The award is presented annually to the athlete who made an outstanding or memorable contribution to sports Ontario in the past year.

It honours the memory of an all-around athlete who went on to a 12-year career in the National Hockey League, all with the Toronto Maple Leafs, after playing football at McMaster University and placing sixth for Canada in the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

Apps served in the Ontario legislature from 1963 until 1975.