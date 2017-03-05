News

Police looking for suspect in Februrary break and enter

Police photo.

Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect of a Welland break and enter.

The commercial break and enter happened mid-February during the early morning hours in the area of Burgar and Division streets.

A female suspect is described as white with long black and brown hair with a thin build. She was wearing an over-sized green jacket, jeans and grey running shoes. She was seen leaving during the day with numerous items loaded on a hand cart with a red camping backpack and green duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Welland criminal investigation branch office or Crimestoppers of Niagara. 



