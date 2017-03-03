The Welland Jr. Canadians opened the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs last night on the road as the decided underdogs.

Welland, the sixth seed in the Golden Horseshoe Conference, only beat the third-seeded Niagara Falls Canucks once in six games of league play, and even then the Canucks managed to earn a consolation point in their lone loss, 5-4 on Oct. 29 in Welland.

“The Falls have beaten us 5-1 in the season series this year, and they are a good team,” Jr. Canadians head coach Keith Osborne said. “We are going to need 60 minutes of our best hockey and, like I said, we have only beat them once in six games.”

“We are in tough, we are the underdogs, but we will see what happens. This is why we play the games.”

Welland’s leading scorer this season, Ryan Miotto, 17, of Thorold, was selected as the Golden Horseshoe rookie of the year at the season-ended awards banquet, and the team’s third-leading, point-getter, Patrick Desjardins, 20, of Welland, was honoured on the same night as the most valuable defenceman in the nine-team conference. Miotti, with 27 goals and 44 assists for 71 points; and Desjardins, the Jr. Canadians’ captain, 16 goals, 28 assists, 44 points; bookend Matt Martin, 27 goals, 29 assists, 56 points; on the stat sheet in league play in 2016-17.

On special teams, the top three combined to score 31 of the team’s 58 power-play goals this season, yet Welland’s 19.53-per-cent efficiency of the power play was fifth in the conference.

In comparison, the Canucks converted 22.18 per cent of their chances, a success rate second only the St. Catharines Falcons, with 24.78, which is also tops in the 27-team junior B league.

Niagara Falls’ penalty kill also has the edge heading into the best-of-seven, quarter-final series. The Canucks’ 87.75-per-cent efficiency is second in the conference to St. Catharines, 89.39; while Welland, 79.01; was ahead of only of the Buffalo Regals, 69.35.

The Jr. Canadians have run into goaltending problems with backup Blair Coffin expected to be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future with an injury. Fortunately, starter and Welland native Brandon McCorriston looks to be at full health and carries a 3.44-goals-against average.

Osborne and Canucks owner and head coach Frank Pietrangelo have known each year since their teenage years. They have a good idea of what to expect from each other once the series gets underway.

“Welland’s a good hockey club,” Pietrangelo said. “They are very well coached.”

“I have nothing but respect for Keith, and he will have his team ready to go for sure.”

Pietrangelo, who took home coach of the year honours on the same night Miotto and Desjardins won their awards, said the Canucks can’t afford to give the two players many opportunities to make plays.

“We have to keep both players in check.”

THE QUEST BEGINS

FOR THE SUTHERLAND CUP

Following are the remaining games in the best-of-seven Niagara Falls Canucks-Welland Jr. Canadians playoff series that got underway last night at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls:

Game 2: Sunday, at Welland, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, at Welland, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5, if necessary: Friday, March 10, at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6, if necessary: Sunday, March 12, at Welland, 7 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary: Monday, March 13, at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.