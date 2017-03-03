Scotties boosts bar and restaurant sales

Among a whirlwind of curling fans who flooded the Merchant Ale House during the Scotties, one woman sought out kitchen manager Meghan Hingston.

The complete stranger approached Hingston, shook her hand and told her what a great experience she was having at the jam-packed St. Catharines pub.

"I didn't meet her before," Hingston said, recalling the Scotties atmosphere. "It was really, really cool to experience things like that, and seeing the Canadian team or the Alberta team, they were all in here at one point."

The St. Paul Street establishment, located between the two pedestrian bridges to Meridian Centre, saw a huge increase in traffic during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

"It was amazing the amount of people that we've seen come through here, from all over Canada," Hingston said, estimating they had triple the customers on weekdays than normal.

"All day, it didn't stop. Literally it did not stop. It was from when we opened at 11 a.m. to when we closed at 11 p.m."

The City of St. Catharines economic development department and partners are gathering numbers on the economic impact of the event which ran Feb. 18-26.

Organizers initially estimated the impact would be $9 million based on similar-sized cities that have hosted the tournament.

While the report is being calculated, some downtown establishments say business was way up, particularly at bars and restaurants.

"Every day was like the weekend for us," said Omar Fawzy, owner of The Bull BBQ Pit on St. Paul Street.

Fawzy said there were waiting lists for lunches and dinners, which never happens on weekdays.

He said the customers were mainly out-of-towners and many of the same faces came back each day.

Doug Geddie, a vice chair of the host committee, said they were fortunate with the weather, which allowed people to walk around instead of fighting with snow.

Curling Canada said attendance figures for the tournament totalled 56,745. Initial expectations were 54,000.

Meridian Centre general manager Ken Noakes said concession sales in the centre went very well and employees stepped up to the challenge of staffing the centre during the daytime "We were ecstatic with the turnout, because if you can't service people and they're there to buy, you leave a lot of the table. We didn't have that issue, so we were quite happy."

Noakes said exceeding the attendance goal was great because it helps build national reputation. The tournament was unusual because of the way the ice is set up, the way the building has to be maintained and the various hours games took place. The experience will help prepare Meridian Centre for other events going forward.

"There's probably not much more that challenges an arena of this size than a curling event of this size," Noakes said.

While downtown eateries and bars saw an upswing, the boom wasn't quite as big for retailers The Standard spoke to.

Sarah Jarvis of Craft Arts Market, which recently moved to St. Paul Street from James Street, said there was a lot of traffic from the Scotties, but not a lot of sales.

She said the store did sell some bracelets in different provincial colours that were made for the Scotties but a lot of people just wanted to take a look around.

The store also heard a lot of complaints from people about restaurants that had lineups or others that were closed during the tournament.

British Boutique owner Christine McMenamin said she did get more walk-in traffic between the games when people were going for lunch or dinner.

She did have quite a few people from other provinces buy pots of jam that they couldn't get at home because McMenamin imports the products.

But she said she was disappointed St. Catharines didn't promote the event more. There were no banners on lampposts or signs downtown, other than in individual store windows, indicating a tournament was happening.

