Police confirm carfentanil death in Niagara

Niagara has had a confirmed carfentanil death.

The death occurred in November. The Niagara Regional Police aren’t releasing any details about the person out of respect for the next of kin and medical privacy laws.

Carfentanil is an opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Dealers are known to mix it with other street drugs without the purchaser’s knowledge.

The police and Niagara Emergency Medical Services are reminding all residents that the most important thing someone can do for any suspected overdose is call 911 immediately.

Niagara’s paramedics have been trained to identify and treat symptoms of opioid overdose, and dispatchers can provide lifesaving instructions over the phone until the paramedics arrive.

Artificial ventilation of patients with symptoms of opioid overdose is just as critical as the administration of Narcan. Narcan temporarily reverses symptoms of an opioid overdose — though it can take multiple doses in some cases.

The NRP, EMS, public health are among the agencies in Niagara that have created the Niagara Opioid Prevention and Communication Network to focus on a shared community approach/response to opioid issues in the community.

bsawchuk@postmedia.com