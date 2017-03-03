Jail for dad who molested daughter

A 44-year-old man convicted of molesting his teenage daughter, which a judge called a “profound breach of trust,” continues to maintain his innocence.

Judge Tory Colvin in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on Friday sentenced the Niagara Falls man to seven months behind bars followed by probation for two years.

The judge didn’t order the offender to undergo counseling because “no meaningful counselling can take place if he continues to deny the offences.”

The defendant, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his daughter, was convicted of sexual assault following a three-day trial.

The daughter testified her father, with whom he shared custody with her mother, molested her on three occasions over a 12 month period when she was 17, including one incident of digital penetration. Each incident occurred after the daughter had consumed alcohol.

The victim was in a “profound state of shock and bewilderment,” after the incidents, court heard, because she felt she had enjoyed a trusting relationship with her father up until that point.

Court heard the man has the full support of his family, who don’t believe he is capable of committing such a heinous crime.

“They all attest unreservedly to his good character,” the judge said, referred to several letters family members had provided the courts.

“They say he is devoted to his children and their well being and all see him as a victim of a miscarriage of justice:”

By not believing the victim, the judge said, it’s as if the young woman is being re-victimized.

“The impact of these offences on (the victim) has been profound and life altering,” Colvin said, adding the victim has lost her extended family because they don’t believe her.

Crown attorney Jim Coppolino had sought a jail term of 12 to 15 months. Defence counsel Michael DelGobbo had asked the judge to consider a conditional sentence to be served in the community or an intermittent sentence so that his client could maintain his employment.

The judge also ordered the man to have no contact with his daughter, and his name will be on the Sexual Offender Information Registry for 10 years.