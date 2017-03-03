Reshaa Mohammed was emotional as she accepted the International Woman of the Year Award from the Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre.

Originally from Sudan, she said when she came to Welland in 2008, she never thought she would receive an award like this. Learning English, getting her education and a job and helping those around her weren’t things that she did with any sense of it being out of the ordinary.

“I thought this was something everyone would do,” she said.

During last year’s International Women’s Day event, she said she was the one sitting in the audience hearing the speakers and watching someone else get the award. Friday, she was one of the ones up at the podium in the Community Room at Welland Civic Square, accepting the award.

She offered encouragement to the other women gathered in the room.

She said when she first came to Canada, there were people in the community that encouraged her to do her best. Since that was an important part of her success, she wants to pass that encouragement on to others. She told them to continue learning the language and making strides.

She told the audience if she can do it, so can they.

“Coming to Canada, we had a lot of things to worry about,” she said, noting that language barriers, cultural differences and even the weather were all new to her and she wasn’t sure how she would handle it.

Now she’s raising her five children here, working as a child care practitioner at Father Fogarty’s Child Care in Welland and volunteering at the YMCA. She said it’s been a lot of hard work to get to where she is now.

Lori Webster, Improving Prosperity for Niagara’s Women Business Owners program manager, said when giving the International Woman of the Year Award, they look for someone who is a role model for other women in the community.

“We never have trouble finding a winner,” she said.

Award winners have lived in Canada less than 10 years, make significant contributions to the community and strive to succeed.

Seeing someone such as Mohammed go from trying to navigate a new country and a new community to someone who is thriving in it is great, she said. The award is a way to recognize that, and also a way to share with the community that people who do come to this country are making a difference, Webster added.

She said there’s often this negative perception that people come to just take and take and take, but she doesn’t see that at all with the people she works with. Rather, they have a lot to give.

