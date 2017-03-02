Three arrested in two drug probes

Niagara Regional Police have arrested two men in a pair of drug trafficking investigations.

The first probe, an investigation into the sale of heroin in St. Catharines, began in February.

On March 1, officers from the NRP street crime unit arrested a man and seized $3,300 in heroin and $750 in cash.

The same day, other street crime officers arrested a man and later raided a Thorold home, seizing 289 grams of cocaine worth an estimated $28,900 and $4,635 in cash.

The first man arrested, Trevor Winterstein, 48, from St. Catharines is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a recognizance order.

The second man, Christopher Landell, 47, of Thorold, is charged with possession of a control substance for the purpose for trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Third person, Lindsay Collins, 30, of Thorold was also arrested in the second investigation and charged with possession of the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All three people are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.