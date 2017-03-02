Port Colborne has approved its 2017 budget.

The city has $3.9 million planned in capital projects, giving the capital budget a one per cent increase and has a $16 million operational budget, which works out to an increase of 4.71 per cent.

For the average homeowner, that equals out to a $93 annual increase on a home valued at $180,000.

“What increased our levy is a couple of things,” said Peter Senese, who served as treasurer for Port Colborne’s budget discussions.

Expenses such as increased hydro costs and city debentures were responsible for a portion of the increase, he said.

Senese said council has decreased departmental budgets, and all were able to work something out without compromising the services they provide.

The capital budget is a combination of the city’s levy, reserve funds, grants and Ontario provincial funding. Out of that, there are a number of capital projects, but a few of the major ones include road work, sidewalks, and transit infrastructure, although that one isn’t finalized quite yet, he added.

One of the things council is most proud of, said Senese, is the marina.

“Council was really proud of the fact that we were at the point that the marina is actually contributing to reducing the tax levy rather than increasing it,” he said.

In the past, council would have to subsidize the marina, but over the years it has become “self-sufficient” and can contribute to a budget surplus for the marina allowing the city to put money aside for maintenance and upkeep.

Increased usage of the marina has helped make this a reality, he said.

Although Port Colborne is still waiting to hear about the provincial education tax rate, Senese said council has factored in the estimated numbers and approved the budget already. Typically, he said, the province gets those numbers out by mid-March. He anticipates when those numbers do come out, it won’t make that much of a difference to what’s been laid out.

“The final budget report will be going to council for bylaw approval hopefully for the next council meeting,” he said.

