The town has come up with a design for the former Regent Street bowling green, and an artist’s concept has been chosen that will dedicate the space to the history of the town’s early black settlers and their journey to freedom.

The design of the park was developed by Raymond Tung, an urban design specialist, with input from the public.

Rite of Passage, the work of Toronto artist Tom Ridout, was selected to tell an important part of local history by encompassing the entire space, rather than having a single piece of art in one location.

Ridout was also one of the artists behind the Queenston Heights memorial to aboriginals who fought in the War of 1812.

The design was chosen by the Regent Street Park Committee, a sub-committee of Communities in Bloom, and introduced to the public last Friday at the Court House.

A fundraising committee has also been struck, with Coun. John Wiens and developer John Hawley at its head. They are looking at a preliminary figure of about $670,000, said Wiens, and will be seeking federal and provincial grants, in addition to asking the public “to open their wallets.”

The Regent Street property, home to the town’s lawn bowling club until 2010, has been vacant since then. Although residents were strongly opposed to having the property developed after 200 years in the public domain, the town rezoned it for residential lots after the lawn bowling club moved and tried to sell it. Lack of interest and a public outcry led to a commitment from the current town council to keep it as a passive park.

The land was acquired in 1803 by the colonial government of Upper Canada and transferred to the Town in the 1850s. Both General Sir Isaac Brock and Colonel John MacDonnell lay in state at the Government House on the Regent Street block following their death in the Battle of Queenston Heights, and it was from there that their funeral procession began.

Coun. Betty Disero is chair of the park committee, with Wilma Morrison, noted black historian, as honorary chair.

Morrison, pleased to be part of such an “agreeable” committee, said she is “really pleased” people are finally becoming more aware of the early history of black people in Niagara - she can trace her own roots back to Niagara-on-the-Lake in 1834. “We’ve been hanging here for quite a while,” she said.

She said she’s thrilled the committee chose Ridout’s Rite of Passage for the park, and thrilled to be part of the project.

Ridout explained his Rite of Passage as representing the journey of blacks as they escaped slavery.

The artwork begins at the street with a sign, and on the inside of the sign, an information panel providing historical background with a path to the main feature of the park, a communal circle with a cut-out of the North Star, which was a beacon for those travelling north to escape slavery.

Rite of Passage, he said is an analogy for those fleeing a ‘hopeless situation” and their journey to freedom. It also represents an “ongoing process. We’re not there yet,” and it will be a reminder of what is needed to continue to move forward, he said.

“Many years from now it be be as solid as when it was built.”

There is more work needed to finalize details, such as the wording on the plaque, but there will be more input with committee members “feeding off each other, and when we get to the end of the process it will be much stronger,” Ridout said.