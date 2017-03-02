Niagara's worst road to be repaired by region

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Dominion Road, one of the worst in the province, is one step closer to being fixed.

In 2015, the Fort Erie thoroughfare was named the worst in Niagara and the ninth-worst in the province.

Last week, regional council awarded a $22-million contract to two Niagara companies, Rankin Construction and Beam Construction, which is based out of Fort Erie.

The work is expected to begin this year between Buffalo and Burleigh roads.

Fort Erie Reg. Coun. Sandy Annunziata is pleased with the progress being made at his level of government for the Fort Erie community – pointing out that the cost of the Dominion Road reconstruction, along with the completion of the Central Avenue Bridge Replacement project, equates to more than $38 million in infrastructure improvements for Fort Erie during the last two years.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for the unprecedented support Fort Erie is now receiving,” said Annunziata.

He’s also pleased that two local companies will partner for the Dominion Road project.

“Most of all, I’m happy for our residents and motorists who’ve had to endure less than ideal driving conditions for so many years,” said Annunziata.

It’s also a project he says has taken too long to start.

“Moving it up the list took a lot of effort and I’m grateful to Regional and Town staff for helping council make it happen,” said Annunziata.

Water and sewer lines in the area will also be replaced in the process.