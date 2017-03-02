Cops ask Region not to release bridge report

The push to release the forensic audit on the over-budget Burgoyne Bridge has stalled at regional council.

On Feb. 9, council approved a motion that said once the audit by Deloitte Canada was complete, the Region would release a redacted version with its legal counsel making the final decision on what confidential information needed to be removed.

On Thursday night, the councillors received the final copy of the forensic audit report before their regular meeting.

But council voted to reverse course and keep the report from public eyes after Niagara Regional Police Chief Jeff McGuire sent an email to Niagara Falls Coun. Bob Gale, who is also chairman of the police services board.

Gale said the chief asked him to request that council not make the final report available to the public — in any form — at this time because of ongoing police investigation.

The NRP turned the investigation over to Ontario Provincial Police earlier this week in order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. The Region funds and is responsible for civilian oversight of the NRP through the police services board.

“Members of the police service board have commented that the report, or reports, are likely to be disclosed publicly, likely in a redacted format,” McGuire wrote. “I can tell you that if the NRPS were continuing this investigation, I would be strongly recommending that no disclosure of these reports be made while the investigation was still underway.

“I will let the OPP speak for themselves, but I would be shocked if they would support disclosure of this report in any format at this time.”

Regional council began its inquiry into the bridge project nearly a year ago by ordering a value-for-money audit after the costs of the St. Catharines bridge reconstruction ballooned by tens of millions of dollars from the original estimate of $59 million — to more than $90 million.

Council then asked for the forensic audit May 19, 2016, after suspicions arose of possible “fiduciary impropriety” related to the project following an anonymous tip.

“We aren’t going release any of it until all the police forces have done their work and completed their investigations,” Niagara Falls Regional Coun. Selena Volpatti, who is head of the bridge task force, said Thursday night. “That is what we decided to do in closed session.

“The bridge is the largest asset we own at the Niagara Region. We know there were some problems along the way. We are going to be growing exponentially in Niagara, and we need to get all the issues ironed out.

“The worst thing we could do is bury this. If it ends up that the bridge was worth $95 million, that’s good. But if we find out there are things we could have done better, we need to do that.”

The bill for the audits is approaching $500,000.

St. Catharines Coun. Andy Petrowski said while council won’t do anything to prejudice the police investigation, he wanted to make sure the report is released in an uncensored format at some point.

“The public not only paid for the report, but for the contents of the report,” he said. “How, can we achieve that outcome?

“I hope at an appropriate time, council understands that we work for the taxpayers. They paid for this report. The entire report, in a non-redacted form, be available, at the appropriate time. Our job is to protect our taxpayers. I hear we have to protect the corporation. I don’t work for the corporation. I work for the taxpayers.

“We want the report to go public un-redacted, but I understand legal would have a problem with that. There is nothing to hide. The public wants a fulsome investigation.”

The value-for-money audit on the bridge project was presented to council last year. It included concerns about missing documentation, poor procurement processes and a lack of transparency.

The replacement bridge, the largest the region owns and maintains, is on the same site as the original Burgoyne Bridge, which was built in 1915.

It links downtown St. Catharines to west St. Catharines over Twelve Mile Creek and Highway 406. It runs almost 320 metres with an arch of about 110 metres and is supported by 12 steel towers. Construction began in September 2015.

