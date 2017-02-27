ADOPT A PET: Mr. Grumpy needs a happy home
Mr. Grumpy can be adopted from Lincoln Country Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Wilbur: domestic medium hair, male
Norma: domestic longhair, female, two years old
Slippers: domestic shorthair, female
Parker: domestic shorthair, male, one year old
Pocus: domestic shorthair, female, four years old
Gustav: domestic shorthair, male, one year old
Mr. Grumpy: domestic longhair, male, nine years old
Jupiter: domestic shorthair, female, one year old
Dogs
Koda: shepherd/ Chinese shar-pei, male, six months old
Maverick: Alaskan husky mix, male, five years old
Kira: shepherd/ border collie, female
Other
Angus O'Hare: Dwarf Dutch mix rabbit, one year old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC