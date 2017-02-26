More than $25,000 raised during Coldest Night

It may not have been the coldest night, but it was certainly a night to remember.

Open Arms Mission raised more than $25,000 during the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk to raise funds for the Welland’s most vulnerable people. More than 25 teams signed up and about 150 people braved wind and cold Saturday to support the local not-for profit organization.

Pastor Jeff Aitken said he was pleased to see so many people participating. He said Wellanders are always such giving people and it’s been great to see the support from everyone, including the city, which footed the bill for use of Welland Community Wellness Complex on Lincoln Street.

Mayor Frank Campion said city staff wanted to support the organization because it assists so many people within the community. Campion said it didn’t make sense for the organization to use funds raised to rent the facility.

“This is a big fundraiser event for people in need and it is a fantastic cause,” Campion said.

The money raised by the walk will be used to support a number of services at Open Arms Mission, including a weekly lunch service and food bank services.

Rachel Thomson and Tanya Rogalsky from Wellspring Church in Welland were part of a group of about eight walkers. Their goal was to raise about $3,000. Thomson said they didn’t reach that goal, but they did come close, so the group was feeling happy about that.

Members at Wellspring Church are regular volunteers at the mission. The two women said supporting Coldest Night was important to them because they work with the organization.

“I like the name of it because it’s pointing our attention to the fact there are people who are the cold and the winter is a big problem. They aren’t living behind big safe walls, and it’s all across Canada, where people are living on the street,” Thomson said.

Both women agreed the event was well organized and they enjoyed the activities leading up to the walk.

Open Arms Misson added some entertainment to this year’s event, including 283 PAC, a performing arts company.

“It is great we have something new. We are trying to make it a holistic event, something that really makes us feel positive about our city … and our community,” Aitken said.

Confederation secondary school participated in the event by offering up hot chili for cold walkers. Culinary teacher Mathieu Cyr said the school wanted to support the event because raising money for the homeless gives them a chance to succeed in life.

“It is great organization and Jeff is a great guy,” Cyr said.

The culinary program donated its students’ time and the ingredients were provided to the school by the Fifth Street mission. Students made about 45 litres of chili with three options, vegan, regular style chili and spicy.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg