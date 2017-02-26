Letters to the editor

Our readers writer about hydro prices and "the death of Wainfleet."

Politics and rising hydro prices

There has been a rise of fury against Kathleen Wynne’s government because of “skyrocketing” hydro bills. But is Wynne really the ultimate culprit? No.

Mike Harris announced plans to deregulate and privatize Ontario Hydro in 1998. Deregulation and privatization always leads to rate increases. Fortunately, the successive government of Ernie Eves got “cold feet” and backed off.

Fast forward to 2012 when the Conservatives again floated the idea and Liberal Premier Dalton McGuiny declared that it would never happen under his watch. We all know the value of Liberal promises.

And who will the Ontario voters stampede to in their fury against Kathleen Wynne? Why, to the Ontario PCs, the very source of the problem. They seem to be oblivious to the fact that they have two strong opponents to privatization that they could turn to — the NDP and the Greens.

Will we ever learn? Probably not.

David Fowler

Wainfleet

Ode to the Death of Wainfleet

There is a whirlwind demise of Wainfleet in the works.

Developers desperately trying to draw in new Fleeters from far and wide.

The mayor and council are definitely on their side.

Fowler toads, deer, coyotes and the life we now know have been told —

“Hit the road.”

The Region and the province has declared (all reported by supposedly the wise)

That Wainfleet must abide.

All it is known for — green spaces and countryside —

Must now be put aside.

In the name of progress.

“So don’t you cry!”

Why look at St. Catharines, Welland, Thorold, Pelham, etc.

Where all the concrete and plastic houses stand.

“Don’t be so mean share up your land.”

Because all the developers have given their tall orders

And the mayor and council must obey.

“My goodness there simply is no other way.”

To heck with global warming, nature and wildlife “Get out of our way.”

Wainfleet is cash for cash-strapped developers

And wildlife and the country way just do not pay.

So “Get the message Fleeters and be out of our way.”

— This is the message and feeling one must live with daily being a resident and taxpayer of Wainfleet these days.

Faye Suthons

Wainfleet