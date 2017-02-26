There wasn’t much not to like about the Brock Badgers men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers led for 39:19 of the 40-minute game, in what was arguably their best defensive performance of the season, in an 80-59 victory over the University of Toronto Varsity Blues in front of a boisterous crowd at Bob Davis Gymnasium in St. Catharines.

It was Brock’s first home quarterfinal playoff game since capturing the Canadian championship in 2008 and, with the win, the Badgers first appearance in the Ontario University Athletics final four since that same year.

“I’m proud of our guys and proud of our program today,” an ecstatic Charles Kissi, who is in his fourth season as the team’s head coach, said after the game. “I slept really poorly all week, just nervous for them. I was nervous for myself – this was a big game as a coach for me.”

“But this was about the guys. They persevered and continued to defend. I can’t be any prouder.”

“The crowd that came out to support, we’re blessed here.”

Big players step up in big games, and there was no one bigger for the home team Saturday than Dani Elgadi.

The 6-foot-8, fourth-year forward from Waterloo drained 18 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked four shots.

“It’s just the process,” Elgadi said. “I know what I can do for my team. I know where I stand as one of the leaders and one of the main guys.”

“Believing in my teammates, believing in my coach, myself, and four years is a long time to get here (final four) but we’ve built it each year, gotten better, and we told each other from the beginning that this was the year.”

“But we’ve got bigger dreams than just getting to the final four.”

Elgadi, who was the only player in the OUA this season to average a double-double (14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds), has taken on more of a vocal role with the team.

“I’ve tried to embrace the leadership role from a vocal standpoint, but more on the court and during games,” he said.

“I don’t care what anyone says, he’s an all-Canadian,” Kissi said of Elgadi. “He’s a stud. He got it done when he needed to, and we’re very fortunate to have him on our side.”

The Badgers will now face the top-ranked Carleton Ravens next weekend in Ottawa in one of two semi-final games.

“We’re going to enjoy this now, and worry about them starting tonight,” Kissi said after Saturday’s game.

“It’s time to prepare for the next step in our journey,” Elgadi said, echoing his coach.

Badgers Bits: Kissi was able to use his every one of his players in the win … Johneil Simpson and Cassidy Ryan were both huge off the bench draining 18 points apiece for Brock … Simpson, in fact, moved into 14th place all-time in Badgers scoring, with 1, 582 points … Next week’s other semifinal sees No. 2 Ottawa taking on No. 3 Ryerson.

THE SCOOP

Badgers 80, Varsity Blues 59

Postmedia Network star of the game: Brock forward Dani Elgadi, with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Scoring for Toronto Varsity Blues: Reilly Reid 15, Devin Johnson 14, Daniel Johansson 7, Sage Usher 6, Manny Sahota 6. Scoring for Brock Badgers: Dani Elgadi 18, Johneil Simpson 18, Cassidy Ryan 18, Daniel Cayer 8, Tyler Brown 8.

Shooting percentage: Toronto, 29.9; Brock, 53.3.

Rebounds: Toronto, 34; Brock, 52.

Turnovers: Toronto, 10; Brock. 11.

Free throws: Toronto, 15-for-21; Brock. 13-for-18.

Attendance at Bob Davis Gymnasium: 844.

Next game for Brock: Friday, at Carleton Ravens in Ottawa, 5 p.m.