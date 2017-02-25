The Niagara Falls Canucks should have no trouble sleeping Friday night, as they skated past the Pelham Panthers in dominating fashion by a score of 9-5, a win that clinched home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs.

“We didn’t play the way we normally play, but we got the win,” head coach Frank Pietrangelo said about his team’s performance after the offensive shootout at Gale Centre.

The Canucks are set up well heading into the quarter-finals against the Welland Canadians, but they remain a work in progress. Pietrangelo is still trying to find the right line combinations and he continued to juggle the lines Friday night as the game wore on.

“We’re trying to get some chemistry going and getting the right guys together before the playoffs,” Pietrangelo said. “Some guys work better with others, and we are still trying to figure it out.”

Aside from the dominate special teams, the Canucks hit the jackpot when the offensively gifted puck-moving defenseman Ryan Mooney was acquired halfway through the season by the Canucks.

“Mooney has been great. He’s an elite skater and sees the ice really well,” Pietrangelo said. “He just continues to improve and if he’s not at the top of this league, he is definitely close.”

The Canucks organization was thrilled to acquire Mooney after he was let go by the Moncton Wildcats 16 games into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season. He brought with him 52 games of experience.

“We’ve been playing really good hockey lately, the power play and penalty kill has been great,” Mooney said.

“Coming down to junior B was disappointing, but I’ve been enjoying it a lot. The Canucks are a great organization and I just want to continue to improve as a hockey player.”

He adjusted to the different pace well and, like most players that are sent down from QMJHL, Mooney has flourished because of his experience.

“It’s a lot faster playing in The Q. You have to make quick decisions,” he said. “Here I find I have more time to skate with the puck and play with it as well as be more offensive.”

Mooney has been one of the many reasons the Canucks have one of the best power-play units in the GOJHL. He has gelled well with the other Canadian Hockey League prospects on the Canucks and finds it a lot easier to generate plays.

Since arriving at the Canucks, Mooney has scored 11 goals and 15 assists while piling up 48 penalty minutes in the process. He’s been scorching hot of late, tallying nine points in the last five games.

“I’ve been seeing the ice really well, moving the puck up to the forwards quickly. I want to work on my defence and become a better all-around player by the time the season ends,” Mooney said.

With the playoffs on the horizon for the Canucks, the general mood around the locker room is excitement. The team and coaching staff are prepared to get the playoffs underway.

“We want to make a deep run in the playoffs and make a run at the Sutherland Cup, we are all excited to get started.”

Canucks 9, Panthers 5

Postmedia Network star of the same: Niagara Falls Canucks forward Garrett Downie with two goal and one assist.

Scoring for Pelham Panthers: Colin Edler, Giusten Annetta (2), Logan Freiburger, Orion Hexamer. Scoring for Niagara Falls Canucks: Justin Kyle, Maxwell Lightfoot, Phillip Chadder, Frank Pucci, Downie (2), Ted Davis, Austin Wright and Harrison Cottam.

Goaltending, shots-saves: Panthers, Dillon Lamarche, 37-46; Canucks, Zach Moore, 16-21.

Power plays, goals-chances: Panthers, 3-8; Canucks, 2-7.

Penalties, in minutes: Panthers 26; Canucks, 48.

Attendance at Gale Centre: 585.

Next games for Niagara Falls Canucks: Saturday Feb. 25, at Fort Erie Metoers, 7:05 p.m.

Next games for Pelham Panthers: Saturday Feb. 25 at Caledonia Covairs, 7:30 p.m.