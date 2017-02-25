No shortage of interest in NPC job fair

The Niagara Parks Commission is on pace to receive approximately 200 applications from Saturday's job fair, which would go a long way to achieving the agency's need to recruit 350 students this year.

“Typically we have somewhere between 700 and 800 students in total, so we have many returning students, but there's always a turn over,” said chief operating officer David Adames.

Niagara Parks is holding its annual job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Niagara College's Dunn Street, Niagara Falls campus.

The agency wants to fill positions in a number of departments including culinary, retail, attractions and transportation.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the job fair.

“I think sometimes it's a surprise to people how many different departments we do have, so it's a great opportunity for students to look at the different opportunities, everything from working at an attraction, to working in a kitchen or a restaurant, or a golf course or a heritage site,” said Adames.

He said Niagara Parks is grateful to Niagara College for allowing them to host the job fair, which is a “great” opportunity for Niagara Parks to “tell our story” and find students who are looking for summer employment to “match up to all the different jobs that we offer.

“I think it's a chance to learn more about the breadth and scope of Niagara Parks. We've had many students stay with us for many years and we still hear those stories today that as they have gone into the adult working world, they fondly reflect back on their time as students at Niagara Parks.”

He said in addition to job fairs, the agency reaches out to high schools and post-secondary institutions to recruit students.

Teenager Nicolas Gagnon took a particular liking to the culinary opportunities at the job fair.

“It piqued my interest. I've always been interested in cooking,” said the 17-year-old, who recently moved to Niagara Falls from Quebec.

For Joshua and Jonathan Mengia, both 14 years old, they're hoping to land a job with Niagara Parks to help them get through college or university in the future.

“I'm just looking for a job to get some money,” said Joshua.

“It's nice to see all these options.”

