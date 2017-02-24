A former Fort Erie man sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for the shooting death of a gang member walked out of Welland court a free man on Friday.

Robert Hope, now 30, was just 22 when he shot and killed Tyrone Johnston on Oct. 4, 2009 following a toddler's birthday party at a Drummond Road townhouse complex in Niagara Falls.

At his first-degree murder trial held in Welland in 2013, Hope maintained he shot Johnston, a member of gang known as North Preston's Finest, in self defence.

A jury convicted him at that time on the lesser charge of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 11 years.

The Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in September and ordered a new trial on the basis that the judge had failed to properly instruct the jury on Hope's claim he was acting in self defence.

The appeal court ruled that keeping him behind bars pending a second trail would be affront to the public confidence in justice and was released from custody.

Hope returned to Welland Superior Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Since the defendant had served the equivalent of more than 13 years behind bars following his arrest, Judge Harrison Arrell agreed to a joint submission of time served.

"I would like to say sorry to the family of Tyrone Johnston," Hope said in court. "I hope they find peace in their hearts to forgive me."

"This whole situation destroyed my life. This is something that will stay in my head and my heart forever."

Court heard Hope had been staying with his sister, who lived in the condo complex where Johnston also lived, when they attended a neighbour's birthday party for their three-year-old child.

Assistant Crown attorney Robert Mahler said Johnston was a member of North Preston's Finest, a "well known street gang well known by Niagara Regional Police to be active in human trafficking among other activities."

He said Hope armed himself with a handgun before heading over to the party "for protection due to the nature of the people he knew would be attending."

During the course of the party, court was told, Johnston became angry with Hope. Witnesses said Hope was sitting quietly at the party and "not confrontational with anyone."

When Johnston continued to make remarks towards the defendant, Hope apologized to the host and left.

Outside the townhouse complex, Johnston approached Hope and screamed "I'll kill you and I'll kill your sister."

Johnston "made an aggressive move" towards Hope, Mahler said, and appeared to be removing something from his pocket.

"Robert Hope pulled out his gun and pulled the trigger," Mahler said. "He shot six times, with his eyes closed."

Johnston was struck three times, once in the arm and twice in the back.

Police determined Johnston had an illegal butterfly knife in his pants pocket at the time of his death.

Defence counsel Melanie Webb said her client, who had no criminal history prior to the shooting, has taken steps to become a productive member of society since he was released from custody in the fall.

After he was convicted, she said, Hope was sent to a penitentiary in Manitoba where officials described him as a model inmate.

There, he took advantage of various programs offered at the facility. Two weeks after he was granted bail for the second trial, he found employment and is now enrolled in a job training program where an administrator described his in class performance as "no less than stellar."

Hope was slashed in the face while in custody awaiting his first trial and spent much of his time in protective custody. He had to be moved to different jails because of safety concerns.