Police investigating Falls shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday in Niagara Falls that sent a young female to hospital.



Niagara Regional Police said they received a 911 call from the area of Lundy's Lane and Montrose Road.



Spokeswoman Const. Virginia Moir said a young female victim was located with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.



She said the victim is not from the area, but police believe the shooting took place somewhere along Lundy's Lane.



Moir said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.



She said if anybody comes across anything they believe to be evidence in the shooting, not to touch it and contact police immediately.



The investigation is in the early stages and police ask any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything to contact them at 905-688-4111.