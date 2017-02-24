NIAGARA VOICES: Farewell to the Adoption Centre

It’s been a challenging, gratifying, purr-inducing, heart-melting, inspiring, snuggly, friend-making, soul-enriching, happy ending seven-and-a-half years at Niagara Square. But it’s time to say goodbye. The mall is closing, so it’s time for a new plan. I’d love to say we had a new location, but we’re still looking. And we’re hopeful and confident that someone in our community will step forward to help us. We will always be grateful to RioCan for believing in a unique idea, and for donating the space to make it real.

We opened the Niagara Falls Humane Society Adoption Centre in September 2009 after RioCan agreed to let us try our kittycat experiment. We built a fence, painted murals on the walls, recruited volunteers, asked for and received donations of furnishings and bam! Adoption Centre was open for business. Now over 2,000 adoptions of cats, bunnies, rats, hamsters and guinea pigs later, we’re closing the doors.

When I think back on all the wonderful people who helped us succeed with this project, my heart is full. To Tammy at the Square who advocated and protected us, Rosie and Nicki, the most faithful and hard-working coop students ever, our wonderful Bonnie (who progressed from shy volunteer to manager of the centre), gigantic-hearted Moe who keeps us all going with hugs, belief and encouragement, Alexis, a fierce voice for the animals, and our website guru, Kat (yes really) who is always there when we need her, my Hollymama who somehow works miracles with any cat she touches, Shannon for hosting events and supporting every initiative, the Art for Animals folks who added their gallery to the AC, Sheryl and Richard, Annie, Jack and Scott who give us a voice, and the hundreds of volunteers who have given their time and hearts to help the animals in our care, I say thank you. Your kindness and support has meant everything. YOU made the Adoption Centre the beautiful success it became. You all were with me in this beautiful mission, and your support, warmth and understanding will never be forgotten.

The Adoption Centre is a special place. It allows the cats to roam free in a home-like setting. In fact, it is their temporary home. They are loved. They are safe. Their individuality is respected and embraced, and each adoption is carefully considered before being approved. The volunteers struggle letting them go, because they are so invested in their wellbeing.

The Adoption Centre is important to many humans too. Cats are pure purry therapy. If you are down, or stressed, just come on in and sit down. A furry friend will soon climb into your lap and take your cares away. We hear from people all the time who tell us

how much it means to them to have their weekly kitty time. We know we have helped the humans in our community as well as the cats needing homes.

This has been the biggest feel-good project of all time. People from all over the world have visited us and have asked us for our magic formula for success. Volunteers tell me the centre has changed their lives. The hundreds of success stories I’ve been sent over the years shows me that we have succeeded. I know our formula is magic. It may sound cheesy but it’s about love, and commitment to a cause, and wanting to “be the change you wish to see in the world.” It’s about belief, kindness and sharing. To all of you who know my heart is aching right now, I feel your support, I truly do.

Come and see us before we close on March 31, please. We are open for business as usual, and those cats need cuddling and to find their “happily ever after”. To everyone who has supported us and adopted from us, our heartfelt thanks.

Onward we go. We hope to find a new location where we can re-create our beloved AC. Watch for an announcement, we will be excited to share with our supporters as soon as we have good news. As my friend Linda said to me recently, the best things in life are furry, and no one knows it better than we do.

Cathy Fugler is a lifelong resident of Niagara Falls. She works at the Niagara Falls Humane Society. She can be reached at cathydfugler@gmail.com.