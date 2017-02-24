Curling fans helping Brock student with thesis

The Scotties are expected to boost the local economy by $9 million, but what else is the event bringing to the table?

Is it increasing a sense of community pride?

Has it raised Niagara’s chances for hosting other national or international events?

Those are some of the questions a Brock University student is researching in the stands at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this week.

Chris Charlebois, a sport management master’s student, has been collecting surveys from spectators to determine the social and environmental impacts of the national women’s tournament, in addition to the economic spin off.

“For Curling Canada, it was something that was unique to them because in a lot of cases they’ve just got economic impact data,” Charlebois said Friday.

“The focus of this research is really looking at people’s perceptions of the event. Whether they’re local or a tourist, it’s more about their perception of the impact it has within those three factors, as opposed to be hard and quantitative data.”

Charlebois, originally from Lafontaine, Ontario, approached Curling Canada with the idea last fall. He’s being allowed to run the survey at the Scotties and, in exchange, will provide Curling Canada with his initial round of data when the event is over.

The data he collects will be used for his master’s thesis this summer. With the help of three students in his program, he had collected surveys from 200 spectators by Thursday night.

The curling fans fill out the survey on iPads that Charlebois has set up at a booth on the concourse level of the Meridian Centre. He’s also gone into the stands to approach people.

His goal is to get 300-500 responses by the end of the tournament Sunday. “I’m pretty optimistic we’ll hit our target.”

Opinions from local residents and visitors from outside Niagara are being sought and he said it will be interesting to analyse the results to see how they differ.

“I think it’s important to capture both peoples’ perceptions because they are different.”

His questions touch on whether people think there’s been more media visibly for the area to if they think prices at restaurants or hotels have inflated because of the event. He’s also collecting demographic data.

Charlebois said the results of the research can be used by Curling Canada to share with other potential host cities. As well, he said data collected could help the organization choose mediums for promoting their events and potential sponsors.

Charlebois obtained his undergrad in sports management at Brock and graduated in 2011. He worked in the industry and decided last fall to return to complete his master’s with the goal of being able to teach in the future.

He said he went into the survey without any expectations of the results.

“I figured that was the best mind-set to have,” he said. “Anecdotally, I don’t think that there’s been one person who’s really had anything negative to say about the event as a whole.”

kwalter@postmedia.com

