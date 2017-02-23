Betty Disero was looking for answers when she brought up the issue of trees that have been cut down on a historic John Street property.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake councillor presented a motion at last Monday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting that included several questions she hoped the municipality would seek answers for, but she couldn’t get the support she needed from her fellow councillors.

It’s a complicated issue, she says, but when councillors asked what was behind her questions, she tried to explain the background of her concerns.

The site of what she says appears to be clear-cutting of trees involves 200 John St., the property of the late Calvin Rand and now part of his estate, and a request for an urban boundary extension on that same property.

A swath of what has been identified as a natural heritage forest has been cut down, and she said she fears that could endanger the remaining natural heritage forest it buffered.

She is also concerned about the impact on what the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority describes as a “highly vulnerable aquifer” on the property.

The trees were cut under a permit from the NPCA, which administers Niagara Region’s tree bylaws, to the Two Sisters Winery in order to increase the vineyard.

She is also concerned about a request to the town to extend the urban boundary that runs down the middle of the Rand estate property, to include an area that is currently zoned agricultural and within the provincial Greenbelt area, and was included in the tree-cutting permit for the winery, she said.

The urban boundary request came from Solmar, a development company owned by builder Benny Marotta, who has a part-time home in NOTL and is developing townhouses on Anne St. and a mixture of housing in St. Davids.

Marotta’s daughters are the two sisters who own the winery.

The town agreed with the request to move the urban boundary, and last October forwarded it to the Greenbelt legislative body that rules on such requests.

The boundary extension was turned down, but there is a fear that further consideration could reverse the decision, said Disero.

She has received “frantic” emails and phone calls and had meetings with residents who are disturbed by the clear-cutting and are concerned about the future of the John Street property, she said.

She asked Marotta his plans, and he said he is extending a vineyard, she told councillors.

A report from the NOTL planning department in January says there are no active planning applications for the Calvin Rand estate property or Randwood next door, nor have any inquiries been made concerning development of those properties.

And the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, in a report to the town, said the winery “did a good job” in clearing the property, she said.

Dan Drennan, the forester with the NPCA who was onsite during the time of the tree removal told the town planning department it was done in compliance with the Regional tree bylaw, and that the majority of trees were were dead ash trees. Healthy oak and maple trees within the area the permit covered were not removed, he said.

The owner told him the trees were being cleared to plant a vineyard, and if there are future plans for the property, Drennan said, “that’s up to the Town.

But questions remain among neighbours to the property, Disero said.

“One says the NPCA is wrong and another says it’s a big bad developer out there. The residents just want some answers.”

Some residents living on The Promenade, behind the John Street property, have told her they have received two letters from a real estate agent asking if they would consider selling their homes, although the interested client isn’t named. The second letter offered sellers a rent-free year to stay on their property if they sell it, “and it may be related or not at all. But I’m a little bit worried and a little bit interested in the future of this area.”

When residents ask her, she wants to be able to say “We have done everything we can to find out really what is going on, is this for a development or for an extension of vineyards or both?”

And if what is being regarded as clear-cutting is for a few rows of vineyard, as she’s been told, then she’d like to see a plan in place to reforest the remaining area, possibly with advice from the greenbelt committee.

Coun. Jim Collard responded he found out the answer to some of her questions in a matter of minutes - one, regarding the “actual owner” of 200 John Street, he said, is that it’s still owned by the estate of Calvin Rand.

The NPCA says the property was recently sold to the Two Sisters owners, with a “firm” contract, and that the winery had permission from the seller to “conduct clearing work” on the property.

Collard said the tree-cutting on agricultural land was designed to help the agricultural and wine industry, which the town has always supported.

If something else comes forward in the future, he said, “and it might,” then there is a process for dealing with it.

None of the councillors supported Disero’s motion to seek answers to her questions, including asking the NPCA what steps were taken to protect wildlife, smaller live trees, keeping the dead trees on the site and the protection buffers required for protecting the Natural Heritage System, all in keeping the the NPCA’s good forestry practices.

The important next step, said Disero, is to sit down with Two Sisters owners and work out a plan for restoration of the area not being used for the vineyard expansion, and she hopes that will happen in the coming weeks.

Disero isn’t the only one questioning why the area has been clear-cut, and the intentions for the future of the two John Street properties, the Calvin Rand estate and Randwood, an historic estate next door now zoned for commercial use. Tom Elltoft, began questioning the NPCA when he first heard the chain saws, and has asked why clear-cutting was allowed, when it appears to contravene the good forestry practice in NPCA policies, including the removal of trees not included in the permit. Some trees were marked with blue paint, as required by the permit, but those were not the only trees that were taken down, said Elltoft, as evidenced by the lack of any trees remaining on the property.

