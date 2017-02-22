Suspect arrested in Falls hit and run

Police have arrested the suspect they allege was involved in the hit-and-run collision that took place on Lundy’s Lane last week.



Niagara Regional Police said Six Nations Police arrested Carl Andrew Hill, 25, of Hagersville, on Tuesday.



Hill was charged with the alleged offences of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fail to remain, causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and driving while disqualified.



The car involved in the collision has been located and seized by investigators, according to a press release issued by Niagara police Wednesday.



Police said Hill was known to the victim, who has been released from hospital with significant injuries.



A 29-year-old Oshweken male pedestrian was airlifted to an out-of-town regional trauma centre after he was hit by a vehicle along Lundy’s Lane, east of Corwin Avenue, at approximately 11:20 p.m. last Wednesday.



Police said a westbound vehicle left the north edge of the road and struck the pedestrian.



Police said the suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was last seen westbound on Lundy’s Lane.



That section of Lundy’s Lane was closed for several hours last Thursday as police continued their investigation and looked around the area for witnesses.

