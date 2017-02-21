Carter Kipp and Mitchell Tomaino each scored a goal in regulation but the Welland Niagara Street Pharmacy Tigers were unable to generate any offence in overtime in a 3-2 loss to Riverside that eliminated Welland from contention for an Ontario Minor Hockey Association major atom A championship.

Riverside won the best-of-five, six-point quarter-final series three wins to one after splitting the first two games and scoring a 5-1 victory in Game 3.

Kipp replied for Welland in the loss.

Kaleb Seguin accounted for the Tigers offence in a 3-1 loss in the series opener, while Nicolas DiPietro, Mark Gibson and Tomaino netted goals in a 3-2 victory in Game 2.

Riverside, ranked fifth in the province, entered the series against the 34th-ranked Tigers as the clear favourite.

Welland went 4-1-1 at the Niagara qualifying tournament held in Niagara Falls after finishing sixth in the 11-team league with a 14-10-5 record.

DiPietro, with two goals; and Tomaino scored in a 3-2 defeat of Glanbrook, Tomaino in a 1-1 tie with Garden City, while Stanley Mannell earned the shutout Isaac Khan, Gibson and Kipp scored goals in a 3-0 victory over Fort Erie.

The Tigers rebounded from a 3-0 loss to Grimsby in their final preliminary-round game by doubling Glanbrook 2-1 in the semifinals, on goals from Gibson and Khan; and defeating Garden City 4-2 for the championship. Tomaino, with two; DiPietro and Seguin scored for Welland.

Atoms open Niagara playoffs with a tie

Trent Groulx and Zach Jansen each scored a goal and the Welland Giant FM 91.7/Country 89 Tigers tied Garden City 2-2 to open the minor atom A playoffs.

Welland is back on the ice Sunday for a 6:50 p.m. faceoff at the Youth Arena against Lincoln.

Tyler Ray, with two goals; John Lamb and Jordan Raso tallied for the Tigers in a 4-3 road victory over the Pelham Panthers.

Pelham scoring information was not provided.

Depleted lineup hurts midgets in series opener

With only eight regulars in the lineup, and 10 skaters overall, the visiting Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers were no match for Garden City in the opening round-robin game of the minor midget A playoffs.

Zyrik Bacon, Easton Pummell and Jacob Shirley found the back of the net for Welland in the 5-3 loss.

The Tigers host Lincoln in an 8:40 p.m. puck drop Thursday at Welland Arena.

Tykes improve record to 14-7-2 with home-ice win

Jaxon Welychka and Michael Pope scored two goals apiece and the Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers improved to 14-7-2 in tyke league play with an 8-2 victory over visiting St. Catharines.

Grayson Mari, Cole McCarthy, MacKenzie Taylor and Matteo Valleriani rounded out the Welland scoring.

Austin Bovine, with two goals; Valleriani and Welychka found the back of the net in a 4-2 victory over Niagara Falls.

Bantams playing must-win game at home

The Welland Primerica Tigers hope home cooking will be just the winning recipe they need to stave off elimination in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association quarter-finals.

Erie North Shore leads the best-of-five, six-point series two games to none heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. faceoff at Welland Arena.

Ben Doherty scored for the Tigers in a 2-1 overtime loss in the series opener, and Luka Turkovich and Jack Moorman in a 3-2 loss in Game 2.

