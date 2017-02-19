Wellspring launches new tradition with winter walk

With construction of Wellspring Niagara's new headquarters only months away, the organization's representatives embarked on what they hope will become a new tradition, Saturday.

About 100 people participated in the inaugural Winter Walk for Wellspring on the streets of Fonthill on a warm but windy morning, kicking off the organization's $5-million capital fundraising campaign in the process.

Wellspring executive director Ann Mantini-Celima was impressed with the participation.

“For our first year, we didn't know what to expect. We really wanted to launch it for the first time and put it out there and we're going to make this a regular annual event for families to come out and bring awareness.”

The new facility is being constructed behind the new Food Basics store, on two acres of land, donated by the Town of Pelham. And when the building is complete, she said the walk will begin at the new facility.

“The future of Wellspring Niagara is right behind the Food Basics,” said Wellspring Niagara board chairman Joe Matthews.

Thanks to the support of the citizens and Town of Pelham, “we're fortunate to have a new home for Wellspring Niagara.”

Referring to the 13C temperatures, Mayor Dave Augustyn told participants “thankfully it doesn't feel much like winter, it feels more like spring.”

“I think that's indicative of what people are feeling about Wellspring in terms of the new facility that's coming up here,” he said.

After years of discussing the project, Augustyn said it's finally becoming a reality and “we're hopeful that this spring we'll have shovels in the ground to start that facility.”

The organization assists people throughout Niagara who have been diagnosed with cancer, providing free programs and services to help them cope with the disease.

Wellspring's $5-million capital campaign will be officially launched in conjunction with the start of construction, but Mantini-Celima said the organization is already “well on our way.”

“We'll certainly coming to the community to help us build those dollars to build the facility, but also part of that campaign is not just for the building but also for an endowment,” she said.



