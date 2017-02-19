Drug arrests in Falls

Two Niagara Falls people have been arrested following a Niagara Regional Police drug investigation.

On Thursday, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service Morality Unit executed three search warrants at two dwellings and one motor vehicle in Niagara Falls. Currency, items used for trafficking controlled substances and a quantity of cocaine were seized.

Charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Crime is 58-year-old Milan Todorovic.

Charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking is 45-year-old Jill Cicci.

Both were released from custody pending a future court date.