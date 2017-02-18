Chorus Niagara made it look easy as they sang their hearts out for nearly five hours straight, Saturday.

But for members of the organization, participating in the 11th annual singathon at the Seaway Mall was definitely worth the effort.

“You're physically tired, but it's fun,” said Peter Hauber, who has been a Chorus Niagara member for the past decade.

Most of the 100-voice choir gathered at the mall's centre court, Saturday, to entertain shoppers as well as many more people who visited the shopping centre specifically for the performance, held to raise funds to support its series of concert throughout the year.

For the Chorus members, there's a lot more involved in the event than sharing their talent.

They are each asked to contributed hundreds of dollars in the hope of raising more than $50,000, through collecting pledges by hitting up coworkers, or knocking on doors in their neighbourhoods.

“It's a bit of an extra burden we have – an obligation,” he said.

But the members don't mind, knowing that their future performances will be much better and affordable because of their efforts, as well as corporate sponsorships.

“We have professional soloists at our concerts and professional musicians, and if we asked the audience to pay for it, they'd be paying $70 a ticket. It's just not reasonable,” he said, while Chorus Niagara members were taking a half-hour break from the stage to give the organization's Children's Choir an opportunity to perform.

“We're a community organization, so our real role is in the community like this. We should be a community voice, ideally – singing what Niagara wants to say,” he said.

“We love the experience. People come back years after year because there are so many positives here.”

Peggy Lampard, a longtime Chorus Niagara member, was sidelines by voice problems Saturday, but still participated collecting donations from the audience as the group performed.

She said the Seaway Mall's management “have been an amazing” to work with for the past 11 years.

“They're so good to the choir. It's wonderful,” she said, adding that's one reason the group keeps coming back.

“We feel very welcome here,” she said, adding mall president Michael Belcastro is “so generous and welcoming.”

It also gives the group a chance to perform in south Niagara. Most of their shows are held in St. Catharines at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

“It's nice to get down here and have other people here what we do,” she said.

Being sidelined gave Lampard a rare opportunity to hear the choir from the audience's perspective, and she was impressed with her colleagues – particularly the group's artistic director and conductor Bob Cooper.

“We are so bless to have him. He is world renowned.”

“We love Bob,” Hauber added. “He's just a great guy to be with.”