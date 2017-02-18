There’s a fine line between “staying at home” and “feeling at home.”

For Maddy Gojmerac that line became a dotted one requiring her signature at the bottom of a scholarship offer.

Instead of majoring in psychology at Brock University in nearby St. Catharines, and playing basketball for the Badgers, the 17-year-old Welland native accepted an invitation from Ryerson University to pursue her academic and athletic ambitions in Toronto.

Gojmerac opted to take the ewe turn – she will be playing university hoops for the Rams, after all – because Ryerson allowed her to mark the “home” box on her checklist.

“It just felt it was the overall best fit for me. It felt like home,” she said.

At the same time, the daughter of Ivan and Jana Gojmerac is looking forward to living away from home for the first time.

“It will be interesting to discovery a big city like Toronto.”

Gojmerac, who could spend as many as five years studying and competing at Ryerson if she plays out her full post-secondary eligibility, intends to live on campus in downtown Toronto for the first year. After that she expects to live off campus sharing expenses with teammates.

“I’m sure I will be a little home sick the first few months, but I will have my teammates. Besides, Welland won’t be that far away,” she said with a chuckle.

Ryerson’s academic program impressed Gojmerac, who is averaging in the high 80s in her final year at Notre Dame College School. She hopes to specialize in sports psychology after she graduates university.

“I would like to help athletes with injuries,” said Gojmerac, who had a tough time recovering from a torn ACL.

“I think it would have helped seeing a sports psychologist.”

The $2,000 scholarship, which is renewable annually, doesn’t guarantee a seat on the bench – let alone, minutes on the floor – but Gojmerac, who is most comfortable at point guard or guard, can see herself playing in the Rams lineup.

“I really see the floor well and dribble well,” she said when asked to list her strengths as a basketball player.

Carly Clarke, who last season guided the Rams to the Ontario conference championship in her fourth year as Ryerson’s head coach, said in addition to having “good guard skills,” Gojmerac is competitive and has a strong work ethic.

“There’s an opportunity for her to play right away,” said Clarke, who was in Welland attending a signing ceremony held at Notre Dame.

The Ryerson coach wasn’t the least bit surprised that Gojmerac honed her hoops skills playing at junior elite (JUEL) level in Niagara. Clarke said the region has become a hotbed for female basketball.

“I think they’re doing a good job developing well-rounded players,” she said. “They understand the commitment that’s needed to get to the next level.”

Phil Mosley, one of Gojmerac’s JUEL coaches, and Vince Barbatano, head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish senior team, both say Gojmerac has what it takes to succeed at the post-seconday level.

“She is an outstanding point guard who has played at a very high level for most of her high school years,” Mosley said. “She handles pressure very well and her offensive skills make her a threat as a scorer and playmaker in the open court.”

Mosley, who is also head coach of the senior boys and girls high school basketball teams at Welland Centennial, praised Gojmerac as a tough competitor whose work ethic is second to none.

“She has a very fierce compete level and is often required to guard the other team’s best guard,” he said. “She has developed a very strong work ethic, both in team workouts and individual workouts.”

Mosley said Gojmerac’s future at the university level looks bright if her two years in prep and two years in JUEL are any indication.

“She excelled each year,” he said. “She has a very bright future in the CIS (Canadian Interuniversity Sports) and, with continued hard work, will flourish at Ryerson under coach Clarke.”

Gojmerac was selected as most valuable player at the Tribune Girls Basketball Tournament in 2015, but she never allowed herself the luxury of resting on this and similar laurels.

“She was a captain, a leader and a hard worker,” Barbatano said. “She always put in extra time.”

The Notre Dame coach called Gojmerac a captain who led by example.

“She makes everyone else better as a team,” he said.

Barbatano said Gojmerac shouldn’t have any problem at Ryerson juggling academics with athletics.

“She has definitely developed the skills to balance everything.”

The people to thank for that are her parents. Gojmerac recalled that school never took a backseat to sports.

“Whenever I was sick and stayed home from school, I couldn’t go to practice that day.”

Gojmerc praised her father – “He’s the athlete in the family,” she said – as her mentor and biggest cheerleader growing up.

When she was being coached by her father, she would be challenged, but never pushed.

Gojmerac said whenever she was struggling through a slump, her father would tell her how he dealt with such difficulties in his playing days.

“That always made me feel better,” she recalled with a smile.

